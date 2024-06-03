Why Marinating Is The Best Method To Cook Tender, Select-Grade Beef

We all want to cook with the best ingredients possible, but sometimes because of budget or availability, you're stuck with something less than perfect, like select-grade beef. Now select-grade beef isn't bad — it can be downright delicious — but it's admittedly not on the level of the two beef grades above it: Prime and choice. Those grades are going to give you the juiciest, most flavorful steaks and roasts with minimal need to mess with the beef. However most supermarkets aren't selling prime-grade beef, and choice is going to be more expensive, so you end up with a few packages of the select stuff. If that's the case you can still produce a tender, flavorful meal with some marination.

Why marinating? The beef grades are primarily determined by the amount of fat marbling in your meat. Well-marbled beef means both more flavor and a juicer texture, and since select is the lowest grade it is going to be the most dry. It can still be tender with plenty of flavor, but you need something to prevent it from drying out, especially if you use dry-heat methods like grilling or searing. Some cooking methods like a reverse sear can help with that, but the most sure-fire way to ensure a juicy piece of select beef is through a marinade.