The 'Instant' Frozen Pizza '80s Kids Ate After School — And Still Want Back

Frozen pizza fans all have a favorite pie, but woe to pizza-lovers for whom that most-beloved frozen pizza has been discontinued. Today, we're shining the spotlight on one long-retired frozen pie with a low-key cult following amongst foodies who were kids during the 1980s. Forty-plus years after its peak, Buitoni's frozen "instant" pizza still boasts an enduring fanbase.

Buitoni Instant Pizza (aka "Tosterinos") hit the market during the late 1970s, available in cheese, sausage, and pepperoni flavors. What made this toaster pizza special was its unique toppings-catching design. Buitoni's wrapped its cheese and toppings in a protective sheath of dough, like a calzone or a foldover, thereby preventing the gooey accouterment from sliding off during while being heated in a toaster. This PopTart-esque structure made the pie round, flat, and (apparently) unforgettable. As one foodie fondly recounts in the nostalgia-centric community forum In the '80s, "This was my favorite thing as a teen. It was a pocket, round flour crust with pizza filling YUMMY! All you did was pop it in the toaster and when it popped up, it was done." Elsewhere online, a Facebook group titled "Please bring back Buitoni's Instant Pizza" boasts 6.6K followers. Members share, "I miss them so! I emailed them and they wrote back with a coupon hoping I would enjoy one of their other products *crying face emoji.*"