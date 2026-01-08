Florida's Hidden Fishing Gem Is A Dream For Seafood Fans
If you're a seafood lover, then you've probably already been introduced to a lot of the amazing marine experiences Florida has to offer. But there's one tiny fishing community that you need to check out if you haven't yet been acquainted: Cortez Fishing Village. Located off Anna Maria Island on the west coast of Florida, Cortez is one of the last small working fish communities in the state.
The area was originally known as Hunter's Point and traces its deep history all the way back to the 1880s, when a number of fishing families from North Carolina settled along the warm waters. A lot of the town's original charm remains and the tiny streets are filled with simple coastal bungalows, restored boats, and family-owned beach shops.
A huge draw, of course, is the seafood. Local fisheries supply all of the restaurants daily and visitors can even purchase fish directly off the boats. You can also head out fishing yourself with one of the local deep sea tour groups. The location is ideal for beginners, as Cortez is protected by barrier islands, allowing for easy access to all the Gulf has to offer — like shrimp, grouper, and fresh Mahi Mahi.
What to do in Cortez
Cortez is all about the simple life, so apart from fishing the best thing you can really do there is slow down and relax. People who have done the deep sea fishing tours have reported catching so many fish they had to toss some back, so you could start by cooking up the day's work.
If you want to head out instead, the Star Fish Company is a must. Tide Tables also serves seafood straight from the boat, as does Swordfish Grill. Some of the other local delicacies include fresh stone crabs, mullet, shellfish, and other iconic Florida foods, but anything from the water should be good. You can also learn more about fishing at the Florida Maritime Museum, where there are knot-tying and rod building classes on offer.
The museum is also a great place to learn more about the area, but you can find a lot of history by wandering around the village too. There are nearly 100 structures listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and though there has been some storm damage over the years, a lot of old world charm remains. It's a great way to see the "old-school Florida", as locals say, and enjoy all the sea has to offer.