Florida's Hidden Fishing Gem Is A Dream For Seafood Fans

If you're a seafood lover, then you've probably already been introduced to a lot of the amazing marine experiences Florida has to offer. But there's one tiny fishing community that you need to check out if you haven't yet been acquainted: Cortez Fishing Village. Located off Anna Maria Island on the west coast of Florida, Cortez is one of the last small working fish communities in the state.

The area was originally known as Hunter's Point and traces its deep history all the way back to the 1880s, when a number of fishing families from North Carolina settled along the warm waters. A lot of the town's original charm remains and the tiny streets are filled with simple coastal bungalows, restored boats, and family-owned beach shops.

A huge draw, of course, is the seafood. Local fisheries supply all of the restaurants daily and visitors can even purchase fish directly off the boats. You can also head out fishing yourself with one of the local deep sea tour groups. The location is ideal for beginners, as Cortez is protected by barrier islands, allowing for easy access to all the Gulf has to offer — like shrimp, grouper, and fresh Mahi Mahi.