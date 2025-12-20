The Old-School Florida Burger Joint That's Totally Worth The Trip
Florida is known as a seafood kind of place, and rightfully so given the water-centric location of iconic cities such as Miami, Palm Beach, and Key West. But the culinary scene is much more nuanced than that, even carving out considerable niches for everyday burger joints. Fortunately, one of them throws back, way back, to earlier decades when food was genuine, menus were simple, and old-fashioned milkshakes held permanent superstar status. That would be Jack's Old Fashioned Burger House, which perches proudly in two South Florida beach towns.
This old-school diner personifies the word "nostalgia" in so many ways, with authentic roots stretching back to 1972 in Fort Lauderdale, followed a year later by a second location in Pompano Beach. The original Jack's still occupies a former Burger Chef structure, taking the vintage-style burger connection back even further to the 1960s. Jack's has remained true to the Sunshine State, and it's paid off for more than 50 years.
At the heart of Jack's enduring legacy is the timeless menu, especially the namesake "old fashioned burger" that's still made as it was in the beginning. The beef is freshly ground every day on the premises, so there's no frozen or precooked patties. Burgers are cooked to order, when you order, rather than lying in wait on heated trays. Sizes range from original and junior to the Big Jack half pounder, all with optional add-ons including bacon, chili, and mushrooms. But a big throwback draw is an expansive self-serve toppings bar, where you alone choose what nestles inside the bun.
Not just the burgers
Good burgers are reason enough to visit Jack's Old Fashioned Burger House, but it wouldn't be quite the same in a slick, modern building. This isn't that, and there's no apparent plans to change a thing. A vintage-style Wurlitzer Princess jukebox cranks out zippy tunes or swoon-worthy ballads from the '50s through '80s, with customers invited to choose from 50 free songs. Wood-panel accents clad photo-gallery walls featuring Old Florida scenes, and folks gather around no-fuss wood tables and chairs. Ordering is counter style — just say what you want, pay, and listen for a callout. There's no fancy service here, and none necessary, based on overall positive customer reviews.
Juicy grilled burgers are front and center at Jack's, but they're not the only draw. The menu also includes grilled roast beef, grilled smoked ham, and grilled cheese sandwiches, as well as hot dogs and bowls of chili. Fries are plentiful and piled high, as desired, with cheese, chili, or both. Chocolate chip cookies, thick milkshakes, root beer floats, and newly added onion rings and patty melts round out the just-right, old-school vibe.
For more deep-diving into America's burger devotion, check out our list of the absolute best burgers in every U.S. state or take a look at what qualifies as the 14 most original burgers in the country. Jack's in Florida doesn't claim to be the best or the most original — it's just one of the most authentic remaining old-school burger joints and well worth the trip.