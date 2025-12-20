The Old-School Florida Burger Joint That's Totally Worth The Trip

Florida is known as a seafood kind of place, and rightfully so given the water-centric location of iconic cities such as Miami, Palm Beach, and Key West. But the culinary scene is much more nuanced than that, even carving out considerable niches for everyday burger joints. Fortunately, one of them throws back, way back, to earlier decades when food was genuine, menus were simple, and old-fashioned milkshakes held permanent superstar status. That would be Jack's Old Fashioned Burger House, which perches proudly in two South Florida beach towns.

This old-school diner personifies the word "nostalgia" in so many ways, with authentic roots stretching back to 1972 in Fort Lauderdale, followed a year later by a second location in Pompano Beach. The original Jack's still occupies a former Burger Chef structure, taking the vintage-style burger connection back even further to the 1960s. Jack's has remained true to the Sunshine State, and it's paid off for more than 50 years.

At the heart of Jack's enduring legacy is the timeless menu, especially the namesake "old fashioned burger" that's still made as it was in the beginning. The beef is freshly ground every day on the premises, so there's no frozen or precooked patties. Burgers are cooked to order, when you order, rather than lying in wait on heated trays. Sizes range from original and junior to the Big Jack half pounder, all with optional add-ons including bacon, chili, and mushrooms. But a big throwback draw is an expansive self-serve toppings bar, where you alone choose what nestles inside the bun.