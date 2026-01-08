Add Protein To Chocolate Mousse With Hard-Boiled Eggs (Yes, Really!)
"High-protein" and "chocolate mousse" don't usually go together in a sentence. This dessert is many things — velvety soft, melty rich, and utterly decadent — but high-protein? That's the last thing anyone expects it to be. Somehow, with hard-boiled eggs added in, it completely flips this narrative and transforms into a nutritious, protein-packed treat. If you thought all chocolate mousse is good for are candlelit dinners and late-night sweet tooths, guess again, because as a protein boost, this dessert is surprisingly formidable.
Of course, eggs in chocolate mousse is nothing new. In fact, Julia Child's chocolate mousse even relies on eggs alone for a fluffy texture. However, this hack specifically concerns hard-boiled eggs, which are frequently used as a primary source of complete protein in many dishes. Indeed, a hard-boiled egg offers roughly 6 grams of lean protein, and you'd need at least six eggs for a 6-person mousse serving. Meanwhile, thanks to the boiling method, which uses no added fat (unlike fried and scrambled eggs), the eggs remain low-calorie and low-fat —an excellent addition to this already rich dessert.
Not to worry, hard-boiled eggs won't alter the flavors of your chocolate mousse in any substantial way. As long as you leave the mousse to chill overnight, you won't catch those eggy traces in the classic bittersweet taste. And the texture? Considering that eggs are frequently used as a textural boost in many desserts, don't be too surprised when you find hard-boiled ones also giving the mousse a silky lusciousness.
The easiest, most enjoyable way to boost your protein intake
Adding hard-boiled eggs to the process won't complicate your chocolate mousse (or even pudding) in any way. No different than usual, just throw about five or six eggs into a blender with the remaining ingredients and blend until they become a thick, smooth concoction. Taste in intervals as you go along, and add more cocoa powder as needed to mask any hint of the eggs. Once done, divide the mixture into bowls and chill them for a few hours or overnight in the fridge. You can even turn it into popsicles for a nutritious summertime snack.
Since the eggs maintain a good deal of the mousse's beloved essence, you can still get creative with this high-protein version, much like you would with the original dessert. Other protein-boosting ingredients, such as Greek yogurt, chia seeds, and cottage cheese, are always an option. You can even opt for a few spoonfuls of protein powder. Nuts like almonds and pistachios, especially, add fun crunches that contrast the mousse's tender richness, all while supplying a decent amount of protein. Peanuts, which contain the highest amount of protein per serving, can even be blended straight into the mousse for a nutty, buttery undertone.
Don't limit yourself to just high-protein ingredients, of course. Make the mousse even more of a decadent dessert than it already is with a dollop of whipped cream or a pinch of shaved chocolate. True to the spirit of a chocolate dessert, sea salt is always a must-have, even more so if you love that sweet and salty contrast.