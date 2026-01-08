Add Protein To Chocolate Mousse With Hard-Boiled Eggs (Yes, Really!)

"High-protein" and "chocolate mousse" don't usually go together in a sentence. This dessert is many things — velvety soft, melty rich, and utterly decadent — but high-protein? That's the last thing anyone expects it to be. Somehow, with hard-boiled eggs added in, it completely flips this narrative and transforms into a nutritious, protein-packed treat. If you thought all chocolate mousse is good for are candlelit dinners and late-night sweet tooths, guess again, because as a protein boost, this dessert is surprisingly formidable.

Of course, eggs in chocolate mousse is nothing new. In fact, Julia Child's chocolate mousse even relies on eggs alone for a fluffy texture. However, this hack specifically concerns hard-boiled eggs, which are frequently used as a primary source of complete protein in many dishes. Indeed, a hard-boiled egg offers roughly 6 grams of lean protein, and you'd need at least six eggs for a 6-person mousse serving. Meanwhile, thanks to the boiling method, which uses no added fat (unlike fried and scrambled eggs), the eggs remain low-calorie and low-fat —an excellent addition to this already rich dessert.

Not to worry, hard-boiled eggs won't alter the flavors of your chocolate mousse in any substantial way. As long as you leave the mousse to chill overnight, you won't catch those eggy traces in the classic bittersweet taste. And the texture? Considering that eggs are frequently used as a textural boost in many desserts, don't be too surprised when you find hard-boiled ones also giving the mousse a silky lusciousness.