The Gas Station Hot Dog Roller Red Flag We Just Can't Ignore

Stories have long been shared about the mythical, late-night gas station hot dog. Generations upon generations have wandered into brightly-lit gas station convenience stores on the way home from parties, or night shifts, or gas refills on a road trip, and wept at the sight of those ever-rolling, slightly concerning dogs. Many of those time-honored tales come with a warning: Beware the gas station glizzy. We spoke to Mario Hupfeld, CTO and co-founder of Nemis Technologies, about seven gas station hot dog red flags you should never ignore, where he shares that a grime-covered roller is just too hard to write off.

Hupfeld points out that "You can tell [the gas station is] unhygienic if there's too much grime building up, especially on the rollers of the grill." When you think about it, hot dogs spend hours and hours on these rollers. So, if they're not clean, that's several hours of rolling around in grime and debris until an unsuspecting customer picks one up. Hupfeld notes that the status of the hot dog rollers can be a good indication of the cleanliness of the staff or gas station overall. If the rollers are covered in grime buildup, just imagine how much grime is potentially in other places. Suddenly, that prior warning about avoiding certain gas station hot foods at all costs is starting to make a lot of sense.