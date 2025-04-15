What Are Hot Dog Casings Made Of? The Most Common Ingredients, Explained

It's now a commonly repeated saying that you don't want to know how your hot dog was made, but when it comes to the casings, most people probably don't think about it at all. In reality, the process of making hot dogs isn't that mysterious — it just involves chopping up beef, pork, and chicken with spices, emulsifiers, and curing agents before stuffing it all in a casing. While some people find this suspect, using up unwanted, cheap cuts of meat and turning them into something affordable and delicious is exactly what sausages were created for. It's actually the less thought about end of the process that is the most opaque, and there are three different ways that hot dog casings are made.

If you are eating a hot dog, the three main options are skinless and are made with a cellulose casing, collagen casing, or natural casing. If you've thought about hot dog casings at all it, was probably because you were in search of natural casings, which give some hot dogs that coveted snap. Natural casings are made with the traditional sources of sausage casings: animal intestines. While different types of animal intestines are used, in the case of hot dogs, it is usually sheep intestines because they are thinner than other options, like pig, which fits the skinnier form of a hot dog. And while the idea of eating intestine understandable makes some people nervous, modern hot dogs use machine-cleaned versions that pass strict health standards.