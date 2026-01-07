The Standout Side Dish Diners Can't Help But Love At Sullivan's Steakhouse
Both traditional and modern steakhouses have a lot going on, from sizzling up juicy, prime-cut steaks to selecting fresh seafood entrees and compatible accompaniments. In some cases, side dishes hold equal sway with the mains, and can even influence a diner's decision on where to eat. At classic Sullivan's Steakhouse locations dotting the American landscape, that certainly rings true for many customers, especially when it comes to a well-loved, tasty rendition of Brussels sprouts.
Sullivan's is serious about its side dishes, noting how they honor the timeless appeal of classic, premium ingredients and bold flavors. Sides are far more than an afterthought, with each earning its place by elevating, balancing, and complementing the entire meal. The Brussels sprouts play their part in splendid fashion, mostly because of how they get prepared. Though the Sullivan's dinner menu potentially has subtle variations per location, this veggie seems to consistently receive a treatment of Applewood bacon and caramelized onions. Even diners who ordinarily bypass these little cruciferous cabbages tend to be onboard with this version.
As noted in a Tasting Table roundup, these Brussels sprout are widely considered one of the best chain steakhouse side dishes that rival the steaks. They're smoky, savory, sweet, and crunchy, all at the same time. Side dishes at Sullivan's are chosen separately from the main course, so there's plenty of room for sharing — but you might want to order more than one.
Diners speak out about Sullivans smoky sweet Brussels sprouts
Sullivan's Steakhouse diners frequently mention the Brussels sprouts in online reviews, especially when it appears alongside steaks and other classics. Many comments highlight how well the bacon and caramelized onions complement the dish. On TripAdvisor, a guest reviewing the Naperville location said that both the Brussels sprouts and the wagyu bone-in strip were "phenomenal," emphasizing that the sprouts were a standout part of the meal. A Yelp! reviewer in California said "the Brussels sprouts were unlike any I've ever had." However, the sentiment was not universal, with some calling them flavorless, along with similar negative comments about the overall meal.
It worth noting that some older reviews refer to a shaved version of Brussels sprouts, though current Sullivan's menus feature the much more popular bacon/onion rendition. When booking a private dining room, the menu features family-style sides, including an option for the shaved Brussels sprouts, a preparation style that also appears in our Tasting Table list of 15 recipes that will change your mind about Brussels sprouts. But if it's the Applewood bacon and caramelized onion version you're craving when going the private-dining route, be sure to specifically ask for it.
If steakhouse dining isn't currently on your radar, try making a Tasting Table recipe for bacon-centric Brussels sprouts at home. First, get prepared with our 12 tips for delicious Brussels sprouts, then dive into recipes for maple bacon Brussels sprouts or bacon-wrapped balsamic Brussels sprouts.