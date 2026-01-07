The Standout Side Dish Diners Can't Help But Love At Sullivan's Steakhouse

Both traditional and modern steakhouses have a lot going on, from sizzling up juicy, prime-cut steaks to selecting fresh seafood entrees and compatible accompaniments. In some cases, side dishes hold equal sway with the mains, and can even influence a diner's decision on where to eat. At classic Sullivan's Steakhouse locations dotting the American landscape, that certainly rings true for many customers, especially when it comes to a well-loved, tasty rendition of Brussels sprouts.

Sullivan's is serious about its side dishes, noting how they honor the timeless appeal of classic, premium ingredients and bold flavors. Sides are far more than an afterthought, with each earning its place by elevating, balancing, and complementing the entire meal. The Brussels sprouts play their part in splendid fashion, mostly because of how they get prepared. Though the Sullivan's dinner menu potentially has subtle variations per location, this veggie seems to consistently receive a treatment of Applewood bacon and caramelized onions. Even diners who ordinarily bypass these little cruciferous cabbages tend to be onboard with this version.

As noted in a Tasting Table roundup, these Brussels sprout are widely considered one of the best chain steakhouse side dishes that rival the steaks. They're smoky, savory, sweet, and crunchy, all at the same time. Side dishes at Sullivan's are chosen separately from the main course, so there's plenty of room for sharing — but you might want to order more than one.