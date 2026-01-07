The Side Dish You Need To Stop Overlooking On Waffle House's Menu

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your first time at Waffle House is something of a right of passage. The famed Southern diner is best known for its All-Star Special breakfast combo, offering an overwhelming number of choices for ordering your hash browns and, of course, its eponymous waffles. Given the options for hash browns alone, it might be tempting to always order these to accompany your breakfast; however, that would be disregarding the other perfectly pleasing hot cereal choice. Avoid the common Waffle House ordering mistake of skipping straight to hash browns and give grits a chance.

Though the name might not sound the most appealing, grits are a staple of Southern cuisine and a breakfast food you ought to try at least once. You can even keep your All-Star Special order as-is and then add a bowl of grits as a side dish to your order just for the sake of trying them. For those with an appetite for savory hot cereal, ask to add cheese on top for a small upcharge.

Traditional Southern style grits are typically made of coarsely ground dried white corn kernels. These are usually mixed into a porridge with cream and butter and can be prepared either sweet or savory to suit your tastes. While some compare this corn-based side dish to polenta, its creamy and fluffy texture is distinctly different.