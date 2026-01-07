The Side Dish You Need To Stop Overlooking On Waffle House's Menu
Your first time at Waffle House is something of a right of passage. The famed Southern diner is best known for its All-Star Special breakfast combo, offering an overwhelming number of choices for ordering your hash browns and, of course, its eponymous waffles. Given the options for hash browns alone, it might be tempting to always order these to accompany your breakfast; however, that would be disregarding the other perfectly pleasing hot cereal choice. Avoid the common Waffle House ordering mistake of skipping straight to hash browns and give grits a chance.
Though the name might not sound the most appealing, grits are a staple of Southern cuisine and a breakfast food you ought to try at least once. You can even keep your All-Star Special order as-is and then add a bowl of grits as a side dish to your order just for the sake of trying them. For those with an appetite for savory hot cereal, ask to add cheese on top for a small upcharge.
Traditional Southern style grits are typically made of coarsely ground dried white corn kernels. These are usually mixed into a porridge with cream and butter and can be prepared either sweet or savory to suit your tastes. While some compare this corn-based side dish to polenta, its creamy and fluffy texture is distinctly different.
Tips for enjoying a side dish of grits
One of the best things about a bowl of grits is the fact that the hot cereal is endlessly customizable. With a plain taste and tender texture, you can take this corn-based side dish to new heights both at the Waffle House counter or even on your own at home. If you intend to add this to your All-Star Special breakfast, keep in mind that there are a few fun accouterments in that breakfast that you can use to top your grits.
For example, with the combo including your choice of meat between bacon, ham, and sausage, consider the possibilities of chopping up three slices of crispy, smoky bacon and mixing this into your side dish of cheesy grits. This is also somewhat of a riff on a traditional and protein-packed shrimp and grits dish. On the other hand, try mixing a little waffle syrup into your bowl of grits for a side dish sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. If you aren't near a Waffle House location and still want to sample this Southern side dish, prepare your own classic creamy grits recipe. Alternatively, you can grab a package of store-bought instant grits to try. Indulge your curiosity and discover your favorite way to prepare this classic food.