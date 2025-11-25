10 Traditional Southern Breakfasts Everyone Needs To Try Once
The American South is renowned for its comforting cuisine, with home-cooking often deeply rooted in family traditions. Hearty, warming meals are commonplace, and ingredients like pork, seafood, and corn are especially popular. Southern recipes often call for slow cooking or deep-frying techniques, which yield wonderfully satisfying textures and flavors. And, it's not just dinner and dessert that this region does best.
Breakfast is often deemed the most important meal of the day, and Southern cooks embrace that idea wholeheartedly. The soulful theme kicks off early, with the morning meal often being something substantial. Tucking into a rich, filling breakfast is the perfect way to keep yourself feeling fuelled until lunchtime, and Southern cuisine is an excellent place to find inspiration. From protein-packed casseroles and cheesy omelets to fried veggies and sweet bakes, there are plenty of traditional Southern recipes that can bring a welcome dose of heartiness to your morning. Here are 10 of our favorites that we'd argue any breakfast enthusiast needs to try at least once.
Biscuits and gravy
Biscuits and gravy is a true American classic, with a loyal fan base in the South and beyond. This simple duo of flaky, buttery biscuits and a creamy sausage gravy is an ultra-comforting way to start your day, making for a satisfying treat on a slow weekend morning. The biscuit-gravy combo allegedly has its origins in late-19th-century Southern Appalachia. At the time, the lumber industry was booming, and biscuits with "sawmill gravy" served as a convenient source of fuel for hard-working laborers. After the American Revolutionary War, when many foods were in short supply, biscuits became a staple due to their simple ingredient makeup. What began as a dish associated with the poor slowly became a Southern favorite, and by the 1980s, biscuits and gravy had pride of place on the menus of countless trendy restaurants.
When crafting this beloved dish, you can absolutely reach for a store-bought biscuit mix to speed things up. However, making your own dough from scratch is always a great approach. Typically, you'll begin by cutting cold butter into the dry ingredients (flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder/soda). Then, the wet ingredients are mixed in to create a shaggy dough. Many recipes call for buttermilk, while some versions use milk, yogurt, and egg. Cut into rounds and baked until risen and golden, the biscuits are then ready to be smothered in the thick sausage gravy. This is typically made with milk or half-and-half, and infused with fragrant herbs and spices such as sage, rosemary, and red pepper flakes.
Shrimp and grits
Grits are central to Southern cooking, serving as a hearty base for many sweet and savory meals. The grains (typically hominy or stone-ground corn) are boiled with broth, milk, or water to create a versatile, porridge-like mixture that's easy to enhance with other add-ins. One especially tasty way to enjoy grits is with succulent shrimp for a savory breakfast that's both nutritious and indulgent. This pairing likely has its roots in Africa, with early versions of the dish brought to the American South by enslaved plantation workers. In the 19th century, it was often enjoyed by Lowcountry fishermen as a quick and affordable breakfast. However, the 1980s were when shrimp and grits really became mainstream, thanks to their inclusion on the menu of a prestigious restaurant in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Today, it remains a classic on the breakfast scene, and there's even an annual festival dedicated to the dish held in Jekyll Island, Georgia.
Shrimp and grits is delightfully easy to prepare. Once boiled, the grits are typically mixed with cheese or butter to boost their savory richness. The shrimp can be pan-fried with garlic or any spices of your choice, perhaps finishing with a splash of broth or pat of butter to build a flavorful sauce. Some recipes also feature bacon, with the shrimp getting a serious flavor boost from the salty cooking grease. The final step is spooning the perfectly pink shrimp atop the creamy grits, and topping everything off with some chopped green onions or a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.
Bacon and egg casserole
Casseroles are a prominent feature on the Southern menu, and for good reason. They're super easy to prepare and great for feeding a crowd, and this versatile, fuss-free approach is just as appropriate for breakfast as it is at the dinner table. Of course, bacon and eggs are the natural stars of a breakfast casserole. This duo has been a hit since the 1920s, after the Beech-Nut Packing Company ran an advertising campaign that encouraged Americans to incorporate bacon into their morning meals. In a casserole, this protein-packed combo truly shines, bringing plenty of savory flavor and sustenance.
A classic base for bacon and egg casserole is sliced, crustless white bread. This is laid into a baking dish and covered with a seasoned mixture of beaten eggs and milk. Chopped, cooked bacon is sprinkled over top before the casserole is oven-baked, with a layer of shredded cheddar added towards the end of cooking. However, there's plenty of room for customization with this recipe. Feel free to switch the bread for shredded hash browns or cubed potatoes, or throw in some veggies like diced onion, mushrooms, bell peppers, and spinach. The warm, cheesy casserole is also the perfect canvas for adorning with fresh toppings, such as sliced avocado, diced cherry tomatoes, or fresh herbs.
Chicken and waffles
This iconic breakfast stack is a top pick on many diner menus, loved for its indulgent blend of sweet and savory flavors. There's crispy fried chicken, served atop tender-crisp waffles, and drizzled with a sweet syrup — a simple concept that always delivers the comfort factor. It's thought that the chicken-waffle combo dates back to the 17th century, when the Pennsylvania Dutch created versions made with pulled chicken and a savory gravy. The popularity of chicken and waffles skyrocketed in the 1900s, particularly when the dish gained attention from famous jazz musicians in New York, who frequently requested the hearty duo after a night of performing.
To make chicken and waffles at home, you'll first marinade the chicken breasts in a spicy buttermilk brine, which makes the meat gloriously tender and juicy. For best results, chill the chicken in the brine overnight. Once drained, it's ready for dredging in seasoned flour and deep-frying. It should come out mouth-wateringly crispy and golden on the outside, yet succulent in the middle. There are a few different approaches you can take with the waffle batter. Some recipes call for a classic combination of flour, eggs, milk, butter, and baking powder, while others incorporate buttermilk, and some feature cornmeal. And, you could absolutely enhance the mixture with herbs or shredded cheese if desired. As for the sweet topping, go with a simple drizzle of maple syrup or honey, or try mixing your chosen sweetener with some melted butter and a splash of bourbon for a decadent finish.
Beignets
If you've ever visited New Orleans, you'll know that beignets are a quintessential part of the city's cuisine. These sweet, pillowy pastries boast a crisp exterior and light, fluffy middle, and they usually come served with a generous dusting of powdered sugar. Beignets first appeared in Louisiana in the 18th century, brought over by French settlers. But, there's evidence that the earliest versions of this treat date back to medieval times, with sources suggesting Roman, Celtic, and Muslim influence.
Modern beignets are made with a simple yeasted dough that's cut into rectangles and deep-fried in hot oil. The ingredients, which include flour, sugar, eggs, butter, and sometimes evaporated milk, are combined with instant yeast to create a smooth ball of dough. This is left to proof until doubled in size, before it's rolled out and sliced. The beignets should only require around three minutes of frying to puff up beautifully, after which they can be customized with your favorite toppings. This could be the classic powdered sugar coating, or a drizzle of syrup or chocolate sauce. While they also double as a dessert, these moreish bites are fantastic served at breakfast time, perhaps alongside a bowl of fresh fruit salad and a steaming mug of chicory coffee.
Fried green tomatoes
Irresistibly crispy on the outside and tender in the middle, tangy fried green tomatoes have been a staple on the American breakfast table since the late 19th century. Despite strong ties to the South, this recipe actually has roots in the Midwest, where it's thought to have been introduced by Jewish immigrants. In fact, it wasn't until the 1990s that this dish embedded itself in Southern culture.
Large, unripe green tomatoes are the variety of choice here. These are sturdy enough to withstand frying without becoming mushy, but still yield a tender finish. The tomatoes are first sliced into thick rounds and coated in flour. Next, they're dipped into a mixture of egg and buttermilk, then finished with a layer of seasoned breadcrumbs. The most common cooking method sees the coated tomatoes pan-fried in hot oil, but there's also the option to oven-bake them if you prefer a more hands-off approach.
The crispy tomatoes taste great paired with a creamy dip, such as remoulade sauce or ranch. While often served as an appetizer, fried tomatoes also make a brilliant addition to a breakfast plate. You can use them as a base for topping with poached eggs and avocado, serve them over cheesy grits, or stack them in a breakfast sandwich with crispy bacon and a sunny-side-up egg.
Hoecakes
Hoecakes (aka Johnny cakes) are essentially the corn-based cousins of pancakes, and they offer all of the convenience and versatility that you'd expect. Made with a handful of basic pantry staples, the pan-fried rounds are traditionally served with honey and butter, and they were allegedly a favorite of President George Washington. These cakes were historically prepared in the field by enslaved farm workers in the Southern U.S., and many sources claim that a gardening tool was often used as a makeshift skillet, hence the name.
A classic hoecake batter consists of both cornmeal and all-purpose flour, which get combined with eggs, buttermilk, sugar, baking powder, and oil or butter. It's a simple case of whisking everything up until thick and smooth, then frying dollops of the batter in a greased skillet for a few minutes per side, until golden all over. The resulting warm, fluffy cakes are a fitting match for an array of sweet and savory ingredients. Go with the classic honey-butter topping, spread them with jam, or scatter over some fresh berries. If a savory breakfast is more your style, serve the hoecakes up with bacon, eggs, or sausage. You could also incorporate some extras into the batter itself, such as shredded cheese, green onions, or diced jalapeños.
Country-fried steak and eggs
A protein-packed medley of rich, savory flavors, country fried steak sees cube steak breaded, fried, and smothered in a creamy gravy. And what better way to brunch-ify this dish than serving it with sunny-side-up eggs? Sometimes referred to as chicken-fried steak, due to the breading method mirroring that used for fried chicken, this beef-based creation is especially popular in Texas. The state even celebrates Chicken-Fried Steak Day on October 26th each year. This dish likely stems from German wiener schnitzel, which was introduced to America by European immigrants in the 1800s, and traditionally made with veal.
Cube steak comes pre-tenderized and flattened, so it's a particularly convenient cut for coating and frying. After a quick pat dry with kitchen paper, the meat is seasoned with salt and pepper, or maybe a splash of Worcestershire sauce. Dredging station one will be a seasoned flour mixture. Spices like cayenne pepper, chili powder, and garlic powder make excellent add-ins here. The steak gets dunked into the flour mix twice, with a coating of egg and buttermilk in between, before it's deep-fried until gloriously crispy. The accompanying gravy can be whipped up in minutes, with a simple trio of butter, flour, and milk. Then, just fry a couple of eggs to your liking, to serve on the side. Crispy hash browns or breakfast potatoes will also round off your plateful nicely.
Pimento cheese omelet
Omelets are a go-to breakfast in many corners of the world, and in the American South, one rich, creamy filling proves especially popular — pimento cheese. This much-loved appetizer is typically served as a dip for crackers and crudites, and surprisingly, it wasn't even created in the South. The marriage of cream cheese and canned peppers first took place in 19th-century New York, but later became associated with the South due to the region's thriving pimento industry.
While store-bought versions of pimento cheese are available, it's also remarkably easy to make your own batch. A simple mixture of mayonnaise, cream cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, and diced jarred pimentos will do the trick, but you can absolutely spruce this up with extras like cooked chopped bacon, fresh herbs, and warming spices. After pouring your beaten eggs into the hot pan and waiting until they're almost set, you'll spoon the pimento cheese mixture onto one half of the egg layer, then fold the other side over the top. As the cheese melts, it'll create a deliciously melty, gooey filling, with a welcome hint of sweetness from the peppers. This makes for a fun and flavorful variant on your usual cheese omelet, and it's perfect served with anything from a fresh, leafy side salad to hearty fried potatoes.
Fried apples
Fried apples are a fantastic Southern-inspired option for those who prefer a sweet breakfast. Butter gives the tender fruit slices a mouth-watering injection of richness, and warming spices bring an undeniably cozy feel, making this dish perfect for the winter months.
With a tart taste and firm texture, Granny Smith apples are a great choice for frying. Just peel, core, and slice them up, then prepare your frying pan by melting a generous portion of butter over the heat. Saute the apples until softened before sprinkling over some brown sugar and spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger are ideal). The apples will soon be beautifully caramelized and tender, ready for serving with sides of your choice. There are plenty of delicious ways to enjoy them, whether that's spooned atop oatmeal, waffles, or pancakes, mixed with yogurt, or scattered with crunchy granola.
In the 1800s, apples were one of the few fruits that grew in abundance in the Appalachian region. Frying the apples in a skillet was a versatile way to prepare them, and this method endured through the ingredient scarcity of the Great Depression. The dish could be served not only as a breakfast, but also as a side for meats at dinner time, or an ice cream topping for dessert. Today, fried apples are a nostalgic favorite for many Southerners, and they're also a breakfast menu staple at Southern-style restaurant chain Cracker Barrel.