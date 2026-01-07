How To Cook Ham In The Slow Cooker (And Why You Should)
As with any roast, cooking a ham can be a process. Depending on how you do it, you run the risk of the meat drying out, or being undercooked in the center while the outside is overdone. How long it takes to cook varies greatly based on the size and type of ham. That is why using a slow cooker is a great idea for getting a perfectly done ham that maximizes flavor, cooks it thoroughly, and won't dry it out.
A bone-in ham is ideal for the slow cooker as the bone helps to retain moisture and cook evenly. Likewise, a layer of fat on the outside of your ham can prevent it from drying out and also add flavor while it cooks. Since it is cured or smoked already, the ham does not need a lot of prep before cooking. You can coat the bottom of the slow cooker pan with brown sugar to help produce a nice caramelized layer as it cooks, or you can go with your favorite ham glaze. A ham between 5 and 7 pounds will take about an hour per pound to heat through in a slow cooker.
Honey or pineapple juice can add to the flavor and provide a sweet contrast to the salty ham. Mustard, cloves, and other seasonings also balance well with ham. You can even go with the classic Coca-Cola or Dr. Pepper glaze to add flavor, sweetness, and moisture. Basically anything you would add to a ham when you roast it in the oven works just as well in a slow cooker. The big difference you will notice is that it will be a lot juicier in the end.
Start looking at slow cooking
Any kind of meat loses moisture as it cooks. It doesn't matter if you brine it, braise it, or even boil it. It has to do with the nature of muscle fibers in meat and how they react during the cooking process. The higher the temperature, the more the muscle fibers shrink and force moisture out. Some methods, like dry roasting, exacerbate this issue by increasing the fluid loss. Remember that ham is already cured and ready to eat, which is part of the reason it can so easily overcook and dry out. That's why using a slow cooker is one of the best tips for cooking a ham. Slow cooking with some liquid in the bottom of the cooker allows the meat to gradually reach the temperature where collagen breaks down and it becomes tender, while minimizing moisture loss because it is a sealed vessel.
As the ham cooks in the sealed slow cooker and that collagen and fat break down, the meat bastes in its own juices. Whatever liquid you added, whether juice, soda, or even water, cooks into the fibers of the meat as well, allowing it to soak in flavor and lock in the juiciness you want. Check out some of these ham recipes complete with next-level glazes. Next time you bust out the slow cooker, give them a try and see what you think.