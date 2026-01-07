How To Cook Ham In The Slow Cooker (And Why You Should)

As with any roast, cooking a ham can be a process. Depending on how you do it, you run the risk of the meat drying out, or being undercooked in the center while the outside is overdone. How long it takes to cook varies greatly based on the size and type of ham. That is why using a slow cooker is a great idea for getting a perfectly done ham that maximizes flavor, cooks it thoroughly, and won't dry it out.

A bone-in ham is ideal for the slow cooker as the bone helps to retain moisture and cook evenly. Likewise, a layer of fat on the outside of your ham can prevent it from drying out and also add flavor while it cooks. Since it is cured or smoked already, the ham does not need a lot of prep before cooking. You can coat the bottom of the slow cooker pan with brown sugar to help produce a nice caramelized layer as it cooks, or you can go with your favorite ham glaze. A ham between 5 and 7 pounds will take about an hour per pound to heat through in a slow cooker.

Honey or pineapple juice can add to the flavor and provide a sweet contrast to the salty ham. Mustard, cloves, and other seasonings also balance well with ham. You can even go with the classic Coca-Cola or Dr. Pepper glaze to add flavor, sweetness, and moisture. Basically anything you would add to a ham when you roast it in the oven works just as well in a slow cooker. The big difference you will notice is that it will be a lot juicier in the end.