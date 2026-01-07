Walmart's Version Of A Starbucks Favorite Costs Way Less — And Some Even Love It More

There is a lot to love about Starbucks cake pops. They are cute, taste good, and are the perfect sweet treat to accompany your latte. For some people, though, spending more than $3 for four bites feels a little steep, to the point where it starts tread into "guilty indulgence" territory. But one store is now offering an impressive dupe for a fraction of the price, and budget-conscious shoppers with insatiable sweet tooths cannot get enough. Walmart has a ton of underrated food products, but customers think that the Birthday Cake Cake Pops and Chocolate Cake Pops from its bettergoods line may be some of the best.

These options are similar to Starbucks' two most popular cake pop flavors, but a box of four costs just $5.67, or $1.42 a pop. Not only that, but some people are also claiming that Walmart makes a better version than the coffee chain, with one TikToker going so far as saying, "Starbucks may be in trouble with this one." During a side-by-side comparison of the birthday cake pops, the reviewer called Starbucks' version "solid" but said the cake was "doughy" and the "outer shell could've had more of a crunch." On the other hand, Walmart's cake pop had a good crunch, while the interior was "cakey without being dry" and "soft and moist enough to not be gummy or chewy." While both had good vanilla flavor, the social media user concluded Walmart's was better, with a more "high-quality" taste reminiscent of a vanilla bean or French vanilla.