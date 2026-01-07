Walmart's Version Of A Starbucks Favorite Costs Way Less — And Some Even Love It More
There is a lot to love about Starbucks cake pops. They are cute, taste good, and are the perfect sweet treat to accompany your latte. For some people, though, spending more than $3 for four bites feels a little steep, to the point where it starts tread into "guilty indulgence" territory. But one store is now offering an impressive dupe for a fraction of the price, and budget-conscious shoppers with insatiable sweet tooths cannot get enough. Walmart has a ton of underrated food products, but customers think that the Birthday Cake Cake Pops and Chocolate Cake Pops from its bettergoods line may be some of the best.
These options are similar to Starbucks' two most popular cake pop flavors, but a box of four costs just $5.67, or $1.42 a pop. Not only that, but some people are also claiming that Walmart makes a better version than the coffee chain, with one TikToker going so far as saying, "Starbucks may be in trouble with this one." During a side-by-side comparison of the birthday cake pops, the reviewer called Starbucks' version "solid" but said the cake was "doughy" and the "outer shell could've had more of a crunch." On the other hand, Walmart's cake pop had a good crunch, while the interior was "cakey without being dry" and "soft and moist enough to not be gummy or chewy." While both had good vanilla flavor, the social media user concluded Walmart's was better, with a more "high-quality" taste reminiscent of a vanilla bean or French vanilla.
Why reviewers say these cake pop dupes taste better than Starbucks
Many Walmart shoppers said in their online reviews that the birthday cake pops were very close to the Starbucks ones, with the biggest difference being a stronger vanilla flavor. Several also echoed the TikToker's assessment, with one person saying the cake pops were "moist and delicious," and another writing that "the outside coating was crunchy, and the inside was soft, just like one would hope for a cake pop." "A million times better than Starbucks," as a third reviewer said. "The white chocolate shell is a little sweet, but the batter isn't too sweet at all, and they balance very well. I've never bought Starbucks cake pops again [after getting these]."
Of course, Starbucks has introduced many types of cake pops over the years. However, the chocolate flavor has been another menu mainstay, and Walmart customers were equally as happy with this particular dupe in their comments. "Exactly the same in taste and texture," a surprised reviewer wrote, while a second asked Walmart to "keep these in stock," as "they taste better than the ones" at Starbucks. But among the most enthusiastic feedback was a review written by a happy purchaser, who called these pops "way better than Starbucks and a lot cheaper too," before adding that "these are always sold out, and I can tell why!" So, it sounds like it's time to stock up!