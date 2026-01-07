This Underrated Bacon Cut Is Worth Asking For From Your Butcher

If you are like most Americans, bacon is something you grab prepackaged, not something where you bother to ask your butcher about different cuts. Grocery store bacon is Hormel and Oscar Mayer, not a specialty product requiring an expert's touch like steak. But that is a mistake, because getting bacon from a butcher, or even just the butcher counter at a grocery store, has a lot of advantages. For one it is often actually cheaper per pound than prepackaged bacon brands, and you can get as little as you need, cutting down on waste. Butcher counters are also a place where you can discover different types of bacon you might not have known were even an option, and one of the first you should try is the highly underrated slab bacon.

Slab bacon is not a unique style like Canadian bacon. It is just typical American belly bacon that has not been sliced yet. While it will taste the same as normal bacon, coming in a whole slab makes it more versatile as an ingredient than pre-sliced bacon. Sliced bacon is a convenience food, and while most people would consider the saved labor a positive thing, it robs you of many of the ways you can use bacon. Fresh, unsliced deli meats that you get from a butcher's counter also often have fewer preservatives than pre-sliced, pre-packed options. Even though pre-sliced bacon comes sealed in a package, buying anything whole, from meat to cheese, means less oxygen exposure and more flavor.