Here's A Budget Microwave Meal Idea That Tastes Like A Homemade Sunday Dinner

For many of us, days can get so busy that it's tough to find the time to cook a full meal. But we still want — and deserve — something good for us that tastes good, too. That has, in the past, ruled out the microwave for some because it tends to be associated with not-so-healthy frozen meals. But there's so much more you can do with your microwave, using real ingredients to create meals that feel home-cooked but are really faster and easier. One of Tasting Table's 13 microwave meals beyond ramen is an impressive feat, in particular: microwaved stuffed acorn squash.

If you've made stuffed acorn squash at home before, you know it's quite the cozy, comforting meal. The squash itself is subtly sweet, nutty, and rich, but less sweet than varieties like butternut, which makes it more versatile for any manner of fillings. Load it with everything from meat, veggies, rice, herbs, and spices, basically creating a compact feast of your favorite flavors. It's exciting, then, to realize you can do this in minutes without breaking out tons of cookware. Just half the squash and scoop out the pith and seeds. Place the halves face down on a microwave-safe dish, cover them, and heat on high until they're soft, usually about 10 to 12 minutes. Then, it's time to get creative with fillings.