The Aldi Cheese That Turns Sweet Potatoes Into An Easy Comfort Dish

Aldi is full of fun and interesting facts, and one of them is that it originated in Germany. Consequently, you'll find many German products there. And butterkäse is the German cheese from Aldi that has sparked quite the viral culinary trend. TikTok user and food influencer Courtney Cook started the trend, revealing that a steamy sweet potato is the perfect vessel for a comforting cheese-stuffed snack.

As its name implies, butterkäse is a semi-hard cheese with an ultra-creamy, melt-in-your-mouth texture and a mild, buttery, super-rich flavor profile. Butterkäse is affordable and one of the best cheeses to buy from Aldi. It's the perfect melting cheese that works well in grilled cheese sandwiches, mac and cheese, or omelets. Now, you can add sweet potato to the list.

The viral hack is as easy and simple as the ingredients list. Simply bake a sweet potato in the oven or air fryer. When the potato is cool enough to handle, cut it in half width-wise, that is, hamburger style. Then, cut a long, thick rectangular slice of butterkäse to stuff into the center of the steamy potato. Cook describes butterkäse's texture as "if Velveeta and American cheese had a baby," and cuts the cheese with a spoon to indicate just how soft and creamy it is. It will melt in a matter of seconds, blending with the pillowy, starchy sweet potato for the most comforting and fairly healthy snack. If you're a fan of sweet and savory, it's right up your alley.