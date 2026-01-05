Skip This Bar Of Store-Bought Cream Cheese Brand Unless You Like A Chalky Feel
A good cream cheese is all about a balance of creamy spreadability, tang, and pleasant dairy notes. But not all store-bought cream cheese hits the mark. Luckily, Tasting Table ranked the worst to best store-bought cream cheese brands to help you select the right schmear for your bagel — and know which ones to skip. Particularly, Tillamook's cream cheese block was a disappointment of the bunch, placing last, mostly due to what Tasting Table writer Emily Hunt described as a "somewhat chalky mouthfeel," along with a "very slight sweetness." Hunt was hopeful about the Pacific Northwest brand, known for its quality standards and quality cheese and ice cream. However, when compared to the other brands, the chalky texture was reason enough to skip Tillamook.
The chalkiness could be a result of the cream cheese's absence of emulsifiers. According to Tillamook's website, the product is "made with extra cream and no preservatives," and the ingredient list is short and sweet: cultured pasteurized milk and cream, pasteurized skim milk, and sea salt. Overall, we appreciate the minimal added ingredients. But just like an emulsification of fat and water can make or break a homemade cake, a natural stabilizer can go a long way in keeping cream cheese's fat and liquid components together. While it's possible to make creamy cream cheese without emulsifiers, several natural brands use emulsifiers like guar gum or carob bean gum. Without emulsifiers, cream cheese can be dry or lack optimal smoothness — indicating possible moisture separation.
Customers say the dryness impacts baking applications
Philadelphia brand's signature cream cheese brick, often the gold standard for cream cheese (and on our list), uses carob gum as an emulsifier. Perhaps the stabilizing ingredient made from carob tree seeds contributes to the product's exceptional creaminess that keeps customers loyal. Whatever the reason, Philadelphia and other high-scoring cream cheese block brands on our list aren't chalky, which is key, especially if you plan on using the dairy product for baking.
In a Facebook post about cheesecake, a member once shared, "Ugh. I tried Tillamook cream cheese a second time. I hate it. It's crumbly and falling apart. It makes me want to throw the whole cheesecake out." In response, others commented about similar experiences with dryness, overall agreeing that Philadelphia or other brands were better for baking applications. "I'm not a fan of that on my bagels! Thanks for the tip!" one person replied.
The chalky feel is a big deal, whether you're baking a dessert or spreading a generous helping of cream cheese on your favorite bagel. Some might be able to look beyond the cream cheese's texture by adding gourmet bagel toppings like sun-dried tomatoes or smoked salmon. But if you ask us, a good cream cheese bar should be as good on its own as it is all dressed up. Tillamook's cream cheese spread tends to fare better in taste tests. But overall, we say skip the brand's cream cheese bar or go with another store-bought brand.