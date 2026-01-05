A good cream cheese is all about a balance of creamy spreadability, tang, and pleasant dairy notes. But not all store-bought cream cheese hits the mark. Luckily, Tasting Table ranked the worst to best store-bought cream cheese brands to help you select the right schmear for your bagel — and know which ones to skip. Particularly, Tillamook's cream cheese block was a disappointment of the bunch, placing last, mostly due to what Tasting Table writer Emily Hunt described as a "somewhat chalky mouthfeel," along with a "very slight sweetness." Hunt was hopeful about the Pacific Northwest brand, known for its quality standards and quality cheese and ice cream. However, when compared to the other brands, the chalky texture was reason enough to skip Tillamook.

The chalkiness could be a result of the cream cheese's absence of emulsifiers. According to Tillamook's website, the product is "made with extra cream and no preservatives," and the ingredient list is short and sweet: cultured pasteurized milk and cream, pasteurized skim milk, and sea salt. Overall, we appreciate the minimal added ingredients. But just like an emulsification of fat and water can make or break a homemade cake, a natural stabilizer can go a long way in keeping cream cheese's fat and liquid components together. While it's possible to make creamy cream cheese without emulsifiers, several natural brands use emulsifiers like guar gum or carob bean gum. Without emulsifiers, cream cheese can be dry or lack optimal smoothness — indicating possible moisture separation.