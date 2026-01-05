The Once-Popular Spaghetti Casserole That Deserves A Culinary Comeback

Some dishes have names that are designed to impress. Spaghetti Aquitania is one example, with a reference to a historic French region known for its wine and black truffles. If you saw it on a menu, you'd probably expect something luxurious and sophisticated, prepared with imported ingredients or fancy techniques. But pull out an old recipe card, and you'll realize that the dish is actually an unfussy vintage casserole made from extremely common ingredients. No labor-intensive prep or trip to the specialty grocer required.

The recipe for spaghetti Aquitania can be found in a cookbook called "Caruso Recipes for Spaghetti, Elbow Macaroni, and Egg Noodles," which was first published by the Atlantic Macaroni Company in 1940. A baked pasta dish that combines spaghetti with cottage cheese, pimiento, carrots, onion, and minced parsley or green pepper, the mixture is cooked into a thick loaf that can be sliced and topped off with a mix of finely chopped pecans, almonds, and walnuts.

But how does it actually taste? According to the Glen and Friends Cooking YouTube channel, it's "relatively plain," though that's not necessarily a bad thing. "I like this. I can see myself eating this," as one host said, before calling it "comforting," "warming," and one of those foods that "you eat it and go, 'I want more.'"