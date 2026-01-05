Why This Vegetable Tackles Burnt Food In Your Pots And Pans

Sooner or later, you're going to experience burnt food residue in your pots and pans. It's all but inevitable for any cook. Brand new, nonstick surfaces are usually pretty forgiving, and you can clean them easily. But if you're using an older pan, maybe a stainless steel that's been around the block a few times, you'll have to put some elbow grease into scrubbing it clean every now and then. Usually that involves soaking it, using the scrubby side of your sponge, or coming up with some novel cleaning solutions. But have you ever tried using rhubarb? It might be the solution you're looking for.

The secret to cleaning burned-on messes with rhubarb is to chop the stalks into pieces, place them in the dirty pot or pan, and boil them in water for 10 to 30 minutes, depending on the pot's size and how full it is. Your goal is to reduce the rhubarb and burnt residue down into a thick, gluey sludge. Watch the pot as it boils to keep an eye on its progress. If you have a lot of carbonized mess to clean up or didn't use enough water, your pot could boil dry — and you'd don't want that. Once you see that the burnt residue has come loose, you should be able to rinse the pot and give it a quick wipe down. A final wash to remove any remaining rhubarb and residue should leave it as good as new. Sounds remarkably simple, right? The secret is oxalic acid.