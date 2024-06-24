The Common Ingredient That Can Help Clean Stubborn Cast Iron

Navigating the world of cast iron pans comes with plenty of ups and downs. This material boasts exceptional heat retention, the ability to smoothly transition from the stove to the oven, and a unique cleaning method that doesn't involve the dishwasher. But the main downside to using cast iron pans also has to do with how they're washed. Because you don't want to run them through the dishwasher, it can be tricky to clean them correctly — and they can easily hold onto residue and burned food or develop stains and rust.

But if this happens to you, removing unwanted bits from your skillet isn't out of the question. In fact, all you need to do so is a potato. Potatoes are secret weapons for cleaning rust off of baking sheets, and they can also work their magic on your cast iron pan. These vegetables are full of oxalic acid, which reacts with and dissolves iron oxide (aka rust) and tough food stains. And if you only have a sweet potato lying around, that's even better. These spuds boast a higher concentration of oxalic acid than their savory counterparts, so they may be even more effective here. Either way, you won't have to spend a bunch of money on cleaning products, and you can treat your cast iron with a natural substance instead of harsh chemicals.