The Unspoken Parmesan Cheese Rule You Should Follow When Dining In Italy

Famous for its Mediterranean diet, fresh veggies, olive oils, cheeses, loads of pasta, and so much more, dining is one of the best reasons to visit Italy. Pleasant surprises consistently land on piled-high plates, all the more reason to "mangia" your way across the country — from the many wines of Tuscany to the bountiful seafood in Sicily, the fresh basil pesto pasta in Liguria, and the pizza al taglio in Rome. Then there's the universally embraced Parmigiano Reggiano produced in regions such as Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Mantua, and Bologna. Versions of this cheese in the U.S. are known as simply "Parmesan."

When dining in Italy, there's an unspoken rule about Parmesan that may catch you off guard: Don't request added grated cheese to seafood dishes – especially pasta with fish or shellfish, such as linguine and clams. Asking for Parmigiano in this scenario is widely considered a faux pas. The reasoning is that the intensity of long-aged cheeses, including Parmigiano, tend to overpower the subtler taste profiles of fish and shellfish. That's because fermentation, aging, and moisture evaporation cause these cheeses to develop concentrated, complex flavors and rich, dense texture.

The no-no of Parmesan with seafood isn't necessarily a hard-and-fast rule in other countries — but it's very much engrained in the culinary culture of Italy. So "when in Rome," as the saying goes, or in other parts of Italy, you'll have a much better dining experience when honoring local traditions. Italy is revered for its magnificent food, so by all means, resist the urge to change it.