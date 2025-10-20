8 Unspoken Rules When Dining In Italy

Dining in Italy is about more than just having a good meal. It's an experience, a rite, a veritable event. And we're not just talking about fancy dinners or Sunday lunches. We're talking about every single meal, meaning lunch or dinner, any day of the week. Breakfasts may be afterthoughts in Italy, where people get by with a coffee and some biscuits, or a croissant at best, but dinners and lunches are another story. You will even see colleagues or couples dining together at lunch on any given Wednesday, enjoying a full spread of what that restaurant has to offer. Not to mention the all-out dining affairs that can happen for a special occasion.

But precisely because these meals are so important, there is a long set of rules that go with them, some written in the official etiquette, known as the Galaeto, and others unspoken but known by all, lest they be publicly ostracized. We have already opined about some mistakes one might make when dining in Italy, so here we'll focus on the unspoken rules tourists or newbies might not be aware of, but which might earn them a few snubs or disapproving looks from waiters or other patrons.