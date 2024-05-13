The Best Places To Get Pizza Al Taglio In Rome, According To Local Experts

The Italian peninsula is home to several styles of pizza, from the round, pillow-soft dough bombs found in and around Naples to the thick, square slices that permeate the island of Sicily. Rome, on the other hand, is dominated by two styles: the thin, feather-light round pizza and the perhaps lesser-known pizza al taglio.

Translating to "pizza by the cut," pizza al taglio is baked in a large, rectangular pan, cut into long strips or rectangular pieces, and sold by weight. It's technically considered a street food, as it's typically sold out of hole-in-the-wall joints and frequently eaten on the go as a quick lunch or snack. Classic toppings include marinated zucchini flowers, thinly sliced potatoes drizzled in ribbons of olive oil and sprinkled with flecks of rosemary and sea salt, and a rich tomato sauce paired with dollops of mozzarella. While primarily a savory food, some places also sell the timeless sweet-and-savory pizza bianca con Nutella, a soft, lightly salted plain pizza generously stuffed with the chocolate-hazelnut spread.

In recent years, the pizza al taglio scene has gotten bigger, better, and bolder thanks to a burgeoning class of experimental pizzaioli who are revamping the style with innovative ingredients and flavor profiles — think fried artichokes, anchovies, and lemon-infused olive oil. Tasting Table spoke with six local experts, from respected food writers to popular online food bloggers, about their favorite places to get pizza al taglio in the Eternal City.