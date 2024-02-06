Is There Really A Difference Between Pizza Sauce And Marinara?

It can be easy to slip into the idea that there is no difference between pizza sauce and marinara. There are a lot of different tomato sauces out there (it is one of the principal parts of Italian cuisine after all) and the ways the ingredients and preparation vary between each one can be very small. You might understand that arrabbiata sauce is spicy from red pepper, but what in the world is the difference between any of those other tomato sauce choices and pomodoro?

Pizza sauce seems like even more of a misnomer since you could put any number of sauces on pizza. Can't you just spread some marinara on your pie and call it a day? You can do that, of course, but pizza sauce is distinct from marinara for a reason, and your pizza won't be the same without it.

Pizza sauce and marinara differ in flavor, but it really comes down to a divergence in purpose. There are different ingredients and different final textures that you are aiming for with pizza sauce because of how it works in conjunction with the cheese and the crust. Marinara is made to stand on its own, so it has more complex flavors and takes more effort to make. Pizza sauce is just one ingredient among many, and so it needs to be simple and fresh. Both sauces can vary from recipe to recipe, but that's the fundamental divide between the two.