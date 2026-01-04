Denver's 8 Most Popular Food Halls

Denver's Lower Highlands neighborhood (LoHi) is a small subsection of one of the city's trendiest areas. The big draw here is that the area is highly walkable and boasts a thick tapestry of lush gardens, independently owned businesses, and an aesthetically pleasing contrast between modern architecture and Victorian-era homes. LoHi is also home to many of Denver's most innovative restaurant concepts, including Avanti Food & Beverage.

The multifloor Avanti opened in 2015, and its success has since warranted the opening of additional locations in Boulder and Vail. Denver's original site features three different bar concepts (including a seasonal Christmas tiki bar), seven restaurant stalls, and two patios that provide excellent views of the city skyline and the Platte River below.

Show up to Avanti hungry. For comfort food, there's The Pizza Bandit, Biker Jim's gourmet hot dogs, and Knockabout – a craft burger shop slinging fat patties and smash burgers alike. Quiero Arepas is also available if you're looking for handheld fare, but if you'd prefer a sit-down meal, try Farang Thai. One of the best reasons to visit this popular Denver food hall is Berliner Haus, a German Döner kebab shop offering beef and lamb combo wraps, chicken döner, döner-loaded fries, and plates of bite-sized falafel.

When evening rolls around, the bar is the place to settle in. The menu is flush with sophisticated cocktails and high-end specialty spirits — like High West's cask strength bourbon and Don Julio 1942 – as well as plenty of non-alcoholic options. For a lighter tab, happy hour runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and all day Sunday.

avantifandb.com

3200 Pecos St, Denver, CO 80211

(720) 269-4778