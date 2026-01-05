Score A Grilled Cheese At Whataburger With The Easiest Request

Whataburger fans are serious about their Whataburger ... even when they aren't in the mood for a burger, it turns out. One of the secret menu item hacks to try that seems to be endorsed and encouraged by the fast food joint itself is the grilled cheese.

To order a Whataburger grilled cheese, all you have to do is make sure that the location you're visiting has Texas Toast and cheese in stock. If so, you'll be able to order a crispy, buttery, melty grilled cheese. It's also an item on the kids' menu, so it's likely that you'll have no problem if you request a grilled cheese. But don't let your imagination stop at bread and cheese.

In addition to switching up the cheese, with American and/or Monterey Jack, think about all the classic burger toppings that could work on your grilled cheese. Add tomato, bacon, and grilled onions. Whataburger's creamy pepper sauce is also a favorite addition for some customers. Of course, the good people of Reddit have some banger suggestions. "Add grilled jalapeno," one commenter practically demanded. Someone else shared their Whataburger grilled cheese, which had Whatasauce, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles — basically a burger without the burger. And it sounds delicious. "Sometimes I'll add a fried egg in it just because egg sandwiches also rule," another admitted. Now, this begs the question: When does a grilled cheese cease to be a grilled cheese? Not that this wouldn't be delicious; we're just opening the discussion.