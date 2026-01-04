The Common Appliance Mistake That Will Ruin Your Kitchen Cabinets

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Purchasing a brand new kitchen appliance can be a daunting task. There are more than a dozen mistakes to avoid – from not measuring the space correctly to ignoring energy efficiency labels. But one of the worst mistakes you can make is flushing your kitchen appliances with your cabinets. While it's satisfying to see your brand new dishwasher fit just right, it's actually better for the space above it to be on the wider side so the vent is exposed. Otherwise, you'll be dealing with steam and heat damage issues for years to come.

Larger appliances are some of the biggest culprits for this all-too-common problem. Some built-in fridges are extremely prone to causing heat damage, since they require a venting panel. If the panel isn't properly installed, or it's forgotten altogether, the cabinets that sit above it are likely to be damaged. Aside from being considered an outdated microwave placement in design, over-the-range microwaves have vents that aim upwards, meaning all of the beautiful cabinetry above is likely to endure a bit of steam damage every time the microwave is opened.

Although this issue is quite common with major appliances, countertop appliances like air fryers, slow cookers, toaster ovens, and even coffee makers are arguably even more of a risk. That's because the steam or heat damage from these appliances is likely to happen to the space underneath your cabinets, meaning you might not even notice it until it's too late. Depending on the material your cabinets are made of, you could be dealing with expensive issues, like mold and mildew, corrosion, warping, discoloration, cracking, and even melting.