This Is Hands-Down The Best Pizza Style In Our Book
Every pizza has a time and a place. Detroit style for when you're craving some texture, a slice of Neopolitan when simplicity is calling, a grilled base on a hot summer's day. But if you're a fan of a thin, charred crust and perfectly tart sauce, then there's one pizza style you need to get your hands on: New Haven-style pizza.
We ranked 14 pizza styles from worst to best, and while a classic New York pie will always hold a place in our hearts, New Haven pizza just had to come out on top. Known for its signature charred crust and flavorful dough, this Connecticut-born creation is crisp yet chewy, while remaining light and flavorful.
There are a few things that make New Haven pizza, or "apizza," unique. The first is the dough, which is cold-fermented for hours and hand-stretched to maximize the flavor and chewy texture of the base. Then there's the sauce, which is slightly tangy and complex. Our favorite part, however, is the crust, which is cooked in a coal-fired oven to achieve a smoky, almost sooty taste that's put New Haven pizza on the map since the 1920s.
What type of New Haven pizza to get
Back in the day New Haven pizzas were topped with nothing but tomato sauce, and many people still order their tomato pies the same way today. However, another classic combination is a white clam pizza, which is topped with olive oil, garlic, clams, and a light scattering of cheese.
The three most famous pizza places to try in New Haven are all located near Wooster Square: Sally's Apizza, Modern Apizza, and Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, which claims to have invented the New Haven pizza we know and love. You can find coal-fired pizza in other cities, but you really need to go to the source to try it.
However, you can also try to recreate it at home. The dough recipe is pretty standard, but you do need to proof it in the refrigerator for at least 48 hours for the flavors to develop. You should also try to flatten it out as much as you can and bring the sauce and toppings out to the edges as far as you can. A broiler will help achieve that crispy texture, and a pizza steel works great for charring the base. You can also bake the pizza in the oven at 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Keep the toppings minimal and use high-quality ingredients, especially when it comes to the sauce and cheese (pecorino romano works best).