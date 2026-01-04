This Is Hands-Down The Best Pizza Style In Our Book

Every pizza has a time and a place. Detroit style for when you're craving some texture, a slice of Neopolitan when simplicity is calling, a grilled base on a hot summer's day. But if you're a fan of a thin, charred crust and perfectly tart sauce, then there's one pizza style you need to get your hands on: New Haven-style pizza.

We ranked 14 pizza styles from worst to best, and while a classic New York pie will always hold a place in our hearts, New Haven pizza just had to come out on top. Known for its signature charred crust and flavorful dough, this Connecticut-born creation is crisp yet chewy, while remaining light and flavorful.

There are a few things that make New Haven pizza, or "apizza," unique. The first is the dough, which is cold-fermented for hours and hand-stretched to maximize the flavor and chewy texture of the base. Then there's the sauce, which is slightly tangy and complex. Our favorite part, however, is the crust, which is cooked in a coal-fired oven to achieve a smoky, almost sooty taste that's put New Haven pizza on the map since the 1920s.