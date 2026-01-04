Does Molasses Actually Expire, And How Long Is Its Shelf Life?

If you bake regularly, there's a decent chance you own a jar of molasses with a sticky lid and an ambiguous air of old-timey mystery. It's not a pantry item that gets used very frequently, with one jar keeping for a while, so asking how long it lasts is a fair question. The short answer is reassuring, because molasses does not expire in the way other perishable foods do. Unopened, it can last over ten years. Once opened, it's considered shelf-stable, and most manufacturers give it a best-by window of about 18 months for peak quality, which allows for some wiggle room. In most real kitchens, properly stored molasses often lasts longer, gradually and subtly changing in flavor or texture before it becomes "unsafe".

Storage is the key factor here. Molasses should be kept tightly sealed in a cool, dark pantry, away from heat sources. Refrigeration isn't necessary, and can actually make molasses thicker and harder to work with, which is why many producers advise against it. Once opened, the biggest risk is contamination by way of moisture off of a wet spoon, steam drifting into an open jar, or not quite sealing the lid when you go to put it away. But while true spoilage of any one of the three different types of molasses is rare, it's not impossible.

Signs that it's time to toss a jar include visible mold on the surface, an actively fermented or sour smell, bubbling, or obvious signs of insect contamination. Changes like darkening, thickening, or mild crystallization are common with age and usually affect quality, not safety. In other words, molasses doesn't suddenly "go bad." It ages, and how gracefully it does so depends on how it's treated, so be intentional, and always be sure to use a clean spoon.