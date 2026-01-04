A Joanna Gaines-Approved Idea For Kitchen Windows That Skips Curtains And Blinds
If you're looking to spruce up your kitchen, Joanna Gaines has many tips to help you create a warm, welcoming space. One of her most underrated pointers involves a classic kitchen window treatment. In one kitchen renovation shown on her HGTV series, "Fixer Upper," she installs bifold wooden shutters instead of going with the standard curtains or blinds you see in most kitchens. While these shutters can elevate your home's curb appeal and offer a bit of weatherproofing outdoors, indoors, this window treatment gives your space a clean, built-in look. Bifold shutter panels are mounted inside the window frame and are connected by hinges. The panels fold inward from the center and stack against the sides of the window frame when opened.
Unlike curtains that are made of fabric, bifold shutters are sturdier because they're typically made of wood and can be easier to remove dust from each slat. They also don't absorb the usual smells, splashes, and spills that come with cooking. Bifold shutters have a smaller footprint, folding neatly and leaving a perfectly framed view of your backyard or garden. When you open your windows to let fresh air in, the shutter panels stay firmly in place, unlike fluttering curtains or dangling blinds. All in all, this kitchen window treatment gives your kitchen a timeless look that can fit any design style.
Getting the bifold shutter look
If you're sold on Gaines' bifold wooden shutters idea, there are many ways you can incorporate them into your kitchen and elevate your aesthetic, whether you have a minimalist design in a small space or a rustic style in a larger kitchen. One thing to note, though, is that these treatments are not as widely available as traditional curtains or blinds. To get a perfect fit, you may need to get them custom-built. While you may save yourself a lot of money by DIY-ing them, it can be a tedious process, even if you have strong woodworking skills.
Although they can be pricier compared to standard shutters due to the additional labor for installation (and countless customization options), there are ways to save money. For example, you can opt for faux wood or vinyl materials instead of hardwood options, like basswood, paulownia, and pine. Most options can be painted in a color that matches the rest of your cabinets or walls. This can work for your bright and colorful retro kitchen style or in a more muted design that uses neutral hues. Whether you have a small window above your kitchen sink or a patio door leading outside, bifold shutters can work in any space.