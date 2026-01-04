A Joanna Gaines-Approved Idea For Kitchen Windows That Skips Curtains And Blinds

If you're looking to spruce up your kitchen, Joanna Gaines has many tips to help you create a warm, welcoming space. One of her most underrated pointers involves a classic kitchen window treatment. In one kitchen renovation shown on her HGTV series, "Fixer Upper," she installs bifold wooden shutters instead of going with the standard curtains or blinds you see in most kitchens. While these shutters can elevate your home's curb appeal and offer a bit of weatherproofing outdoors, indoors, this window treatment gives your space a clean, built-in look. Bifold shutter panels are mounted inside the window frame and are connected by hinges. The panels fold inward from the center and stack against the sides of the window frame when opened.

Unlike curtains that are made of fabric, bifold shutters are sturdier because they're typically made of wood and can be easier to remove dust from each slat. They also don't absorb the usual smells, splashes, and spills that come with cooking. Bifold shutters have a smaller footprint, folding neatly and leaving a perfectly framed view of your backyard or garden. When you open your windows to let fresh air in, the shutter panels stay firmly in place, unlike fluttering curtains or dangling blinds. All in all, this kitchen window treatment gives your kitchen a timeless look that can fit any design style.