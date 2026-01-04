The Best Frozen Meal From Walmart's Great Value Brand Is An Italian Staple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Walmart isn't just a one-stop shop superstore; it also draws customers in with its low prices. And no name brand compares in price to Walmart's Great Value brand. If you're looking for easy meals, the Great Value brand supplies a long line of frozen meals, many of which rival name-brand counterparts. We sampled 14 Great Value frozen meals, and the best one is a classic meat lasagna.

Great Value Italian-style lasagna with meat sauce exceeded in every category, including taste, texture, convenience, and comparison to offerings from name brands. It's enough to feed a family or a large group of friends, and there's no denying this frozen lasagna's convenience. No cooking, assembly, or dirty dishes are involved in this Great Value meal. All you have to do is pop it into the oven for a few hours; the taste is worth the wait!

Taste and texture are clearly the most important criteria, and the reason the lasagna is a clear winner. The umami-rich tomato and meat sauce was perfectly balanced by the creamy ricotta cheese. We were impressed with the aromatic and flavorful herb blend that was mixed into the ricotta, amping up the complexity of the lasagna. The noodles were nice and thick, and there was no skimping on any subsequent layer. The cheese crisped up and charred beautifully on top, making for the perfect textural contrast to the chewy meat sauce and noodles, and creamy, gooey layers of cheese.