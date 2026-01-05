Sprinkle This Mexican Seasoning On Your Deviled Eggs And Taste The Magic

A few sprinkles into the filling and a few garnished over top, incorporating Tajín into your deviled eggs is as easy as can be. Coat the egg whites in this seasoning as well if you really want to amp up the heat. What's more? There are many different types of Tajín. Habanero brings forward the heated spice that the classic seasoning's been hiding, while Tajín Twist contradicts it with a sweeter edge. Each brings new nuances to your deviled eggs, all delightful in their own ways.

Even more exciting is experimenting with the seasoning's many other companions. Start with Mexican staples, like avocado, for example. With its soothing nuttiness, avocado is already the ingredient you need to spruce up deviled eggs, but when Tajín's heat cuts through, it becomes exhilarating. And how can we forget jalapeño peppers with their spicy bites or the smoky flair of chipotle chiles in adobo sauce? These tiny additions allow deviled eggs to fit seamlessly into a Mexican-inspired meal, where they're served alongside a hearty pan of enchiladas or copious tacos.

Tajín seasoning is also your gateway to giving deviled eggs a Bloody Mary twist. It's all the same elements — horseradish, hot sauce, mustard, vinegar, and celery — mixed into the egg yolks, topped off with Tajín for the most memorable party appetizer. If you're throwing a cookout or a barbecue, another spin you can try is one inspired by Mexican street corn. Use the grilled kernels as deviled egg toppings, then pair them with cotija cheese, cilantro, and Tajín to seal the deal.