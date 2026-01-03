Putting The Peels Of This Fruit In Your Dishwater Helps Dissolve Stuck-On Gunk

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You may very well feel this more acutely around the holidays when you're washing even more dishes than usual, but stubborn food residue is a problem year-round. Not being able to get all the build-up off of plates, bowls, utensils, and cookware is frustrating, unappetizing, and even unsafe in terms of potential bacteria growth if there are old food bits hanging around that you didn't notice. Furthermore, this kind of gunk can accumulate in your dishwasher, which in turn sabotages the appliance's ability to fully clean. So, how can you combat residue once and for all? The answer is simple, free, and even sustainable, and it doesn't require cleaning for hours, using harsh chemicals, or scrubbing dishes before even loading them into the dishwasher, which can just cause it to run less effectively. It's citrus peels.

That's right, don't just toss those fruit peels into the trash; repurpose them into cleaning solutions instead. This can be any citrus fruit, like oranges, lemons, and grapefruit. You can pop peels right into the dishwasher's utensil compartment to clean the appliance and help it clean dishes, or you can make a peel-infused dishwasher guaranteed to eliminate even the most stubborn gunk in a snap. Instagram user Barbara "Babs" Costello advises placing citrus peels into hot water in a basin and adding a sprinkle of baking soda, then letting dishes soak in that. It's something you can even do with dinner plates while you eat dessert, then load everything into the dishwasher and count on spotless results.