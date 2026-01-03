Why Johnny's Café Remains A Classic Omaha Steakhouse After A Century
Polish immigrant Frank Kawa took over a bar in 1922, he could have had no way of knowing his family would be continuing business over 100 years later. Operations at Johnny's Café looked much different back then compared to what visitors encounter today. Instead of the original eight-seat saloon, the establishment now boasts an expansive dining room with a back-lit mural and red leather booths. The bar is filled with antique decor, chairs made from old saddles, and a bull with glowing eyes hangs on the wall. Observant diners may also notice that beams spanning the room resemble T-bones. Despite broadloom carpets and chandeliers, homey hospitality leads the experience. "From the outside, Johnny's might give you pause, but once you step inside, it's like traveling back in time — in the best way," encouraged a visitor on Google. "The vibe is retro in the most authentic sense, lovingly preserved by the same family who opened it generations ago."
Though aesthetics have changed since Kawa's initiative, much of the menu remains homemade. "Johnny's has been around for 102 years because they know what they are doing," praised a customer on Google. Fish and chicken are listed on the menu, but most who visit want the locally sourced beef.
Steak served with history
Ribeyes are served with a side, choice of soup or salad, and bread that comes with a secret-recipe cottage cheese spread that has been on plates since the 1950s. Steaks are hand cut in-house and an on-site bakery cranks out baked goods. While perfectly crispy onion rings are fan favorites, the Polish-inspired vinaigrette salad dressing, a recipe that has been developed over time, has equally collected a devout following. Oxtail and liver and onions have been served for decades, and daily specials like French onion soup made with flavorful beef broth and melted cheese have received rave reviews. Johnny's cocktails are also known to pack a punch.
Though the delicious carrot cake is seasonal — and an off-menu order — the cream cheese-coated dessert has won particular attention from visitors. "Johnny's is an iconic gem that fully embodies an old-school steakhouse experience. It's a delicious time capsule that celebrates Omaha's historical position as the country's beef capital," gushed a customer on Google. "Our steaks were perfectly cooked and the house salad dressing was delicious. A must visit when in Omaha!" Those watching their wallets can visit Johnny's during lunch for cheaper prices.