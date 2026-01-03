Avoid Putting This Type Of Fruit On Your Charcuterie Board At All Costs

Charcuterie arrangements always spark drama whenever they come up. Everyone has a cheese brand that they're insistent is "must-have," while also dwelling on the precise thickness of meat slices and the specific type of cracker. However, there's one thing that can unite every enthusiast in horror at the mere thought of appearing on a board: juicy fruits, like watermelon. They have good reasons to be scared — these moist foods can spell doom for a good charcuterie board the moment you put them on.

When you place high-moisture fruits like watermelon, fresh pineapple chunks, or overly ripe peaches on your board, they begin releasing liquid almost immediately, which spells trouble for all your other ingredients. Your carefully selected aged cheddar becomes soggy. That premium prosciutto? It starts absorbing the fruity liquid. The crackers lose their crispness. What began as an elegant presentation quickly transforms into a disappointing, mushy mess.

It's not just texture either. Fruit liquid creates muddy bleed-through that destroys your careful composition. What was sharp visual contrast becomes a blurry, unappetizing mess. Guests start avoiding certain sections entirely. You're left frantically dabbing at moisture with paper towels while trying to maintain conversation. So skip the juice bombs entirely — your board will thank you.