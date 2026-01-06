The Questionable Banana Trend From The 1970s We Still Don't Understand

The culinary world, like the real world, offers us many foods that bring comfort, as well as exotic choices that challenge, excite, and even confuse us. It's always good to be open to new experiences, but it's also okay to admit not all of those experiences are for you. For instance, there are a number of vintage cookbooks and recipes that really wanted to blend bananas with meat or fish in entrees. We don't know who those dishes were for, but we're not afraid to admit they weren't for us.

For years now, the internet has known about the ham and banana hollandaise, which can be traced back to a 1973 recipe from McCall's Great American Recipe Card Collection. There's also a recipe for bananas with pickled herring. These recipes emerged from the evolution of banana marketing, as the fruit had been pushed on American consumers for decades and had become big business for a time. Remember, the banana as an everyday food is relatively new. North Americans have only had easy access to bananas for about a century.

When it came to the questionable recipes of the 1970s that involved ham or cheese sauce, companies were basically out of ideas. Earlier recipes had explained what bananas were to people who had never experienced them before, so these later recipes needed to up the ante a little to keep interest. Corporations and advertising firms were behind most of these mid-century cookbooks. Home cooks who wanted to feel modern and learn new techniques might push the envelope sometimes with weird banana dishes in an effort to stay current.