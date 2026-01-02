The Best Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream We Tried Checks All The Boxes

When it comes to easy-to-serve, delicious treats, mochi fits the bill. Though making your own mochi at home is certainly feasible, sometimes you want a ready-made sweet to dig into when cravings strike. Bubbies mochi delivers, and with a range of flavors, lovers of sweet snacks have plenty of options. Our Tasting Table team writer took on the task to try 18 mochi flavors and rank them, so the next time you're faced with purchasing choices, you know exactly which packages to reach for. After a difficult battle, Bubbies' Dragon Fruit Lemonade mochi ice cream was placed in the top position. The recipe combines several flavor profiles to build a treat that can't be ignored.

Offering a flavored ice cream that is both sweet and sour, the middle section of each piece is made up of pink dragon fruit ice cream with ribbons of lemon. Not only is this pretty to look at, but the unique flavor combination is like sipping sweet, fruity lemonade during the summer months. "Delicious, literally tastes like dragonfruit with lemonade," reviewed a fan on the Sprouts website. "Sweet and tart. 10/10 would buy again." The sweet and tangy ice cream is enveloped in soft, sweet mochi dough made with cane sugar, rice flour, and tapioca syrup. According to the Bubbies' website, the flavor is sold exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market.