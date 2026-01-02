The Best Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream We Tried Checks All The Boxes
When it comes to easy-to-serve, delicious treats, mochi fits the bill. Though making your own mochi at home is certainly feasible, sometimes you want a ready-made sweet to dig into when cravings strike. Bubbies mochi delivers, and with a range of flavors, lovers of sweet snacks have plenty of options. Our Tasting Table team writer took on the task to try 18 mochi flavors and rank them, so the next time you're faced with purchasing choices, you know exactly which packages to reach for. After a difficult battle, Bubbies' Dragon Fruit Lemonade mochi ice cream was placed in the top position. The recipe combines several flavor profiles to build a treat that can't be ignored.
Offering a flavored ice cream that is both sweet and sour, the middle section of each piece is made up of pink dragon fruit ice cream with ribbons of lemon. Not only is this pretty to look at, but the unique flavor combination is like sipping sweet, fruity lemonade during the summer months. "Delicious, literally tastes like dragonfruit with lemonade," reviewed a fan on the Sprouts website. "Sweet and tart. 10/10 would buy again." The sweet and tangy ice cream is enveloped in soft, sweet mochi dough made with cane sugar, rice flour, and tapioca syrup. According to the Bubbies' website, the flavor is sold exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market.
The sweetest treat to serve
Bubbies started in 1985 in Oahu and is named after the founder's grandmother. Premium ingredients are used to make Bubbies' mochi, and the treats are both certified gluten-free and KSA kosher dairy (eggs and milk are listed in ingredient lists, so those with dietary restrictions may need to plan accordingly). Though there are over a dozen different types of mochi, Bubbies' pieces are approximately 2 inches wide and contain nearly an inch of ice cream wrapped in a chewy mochi casing. Reviewers have commented on the perfect ratio of ice cream to mochi in Bubbies' recipes.
The Dragon Fruit Lemonade mochi ice cream was first launched in 2025, and fans have been pleased. "Bought it to try, as I love dragonfruit — have to say it has a great dragonfruit and lemonade flavor that is not too strong or faint. Flavor is quite refreshing. Definitely will buy it again!" wrote one Sprouts customer. "I love the taste of these. The flavor is so bold. You get 2 distinct flavors. This was so delicious and good quality," added another. Remove packages from the freezer and let them rest for a minute or two before passing out the trays to friends and family members. You can also set them onto a platter to present as treats, just be sure to leave a bit of distance between the pieces so they don't cling together. Perfection.