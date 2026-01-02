How To Buy A Top Sirloin Roast That Yields Tender, Juicy Results

Tender, juicy, and rich in flavor, top sirloin, otherwise known as coulotte or picanha, is the most succulent cut of sirloin available. It's often roasted for the best results, but it's also great for cutting into steaks or grilling. Top sirloin might not be the most widely known cut around, but it's popular amongst chefs and enthusiasts, so it's well worth trying out — you just need to know what you're looking for when you head out to shop.

Top sirloin can be distinguished by its fat cap, which is basically a layer of fat that sits on top of the meat. The fat cap adds moisture into the roast while it cooks, and it also injects more flavor. So, when you're shopping for top sirloin, you want to make sure the cap is intact — but you're only looking for it to be at least ¼ inch thick.

You can ask your butcher to trim the fat if you wish, and it's also worth seeing if they will remove any silver skin left on the meat, as that part isn't edible. But an untrimmed top sirloin will roast perfectly, so don't worry about it too much — as long as you have some fat cap, you're looking at one of the best cuts for roast beef around.