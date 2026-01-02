How To Buy A Top Sirloin Roast That Yields Tender, Juicy Results
Tender, juicy, and rich in flavor, top sirloin, otherwise known as coulotte or picanha, is the most succulent cut of sirloin available. It's often roasted for the best results, but it's also great for cutting into steaks or grilling. Top sirloin might not be the most widely known cut around, but it's popular amongst chefs and enthusiasts, so it's well worth trying out — you just need to know what you're looking for when you head out to shop.
Top sirloin can be distinguished by its fat cap, which is basically a layer of fat that sits on top of the meat. The fat cap adds moisture into the roast while it cooks, and it also injects more flavor. So, when you're shopping for top sirloin, you want to make sure the cap is intact — but you're only looking for it to be at least ¼ inch thick.
You can ask your butcher to trim the fat if you wish, and it's also worth seeing if they will remove any silver skin left on the meat, as that part isn't edible. But an untrimmed top sirloin will roast perfectly, so don't worry about it too much — as long as you have some fat cap, you're looking at one of the best cuts for roast beef around.
Look for top sirloin with a bright red color
Top sirloin comes from the upper back end of the cow, which is an area that gets a lot of exercise, so there probably won't be too much fat within the meat itself. That means you don't need to worry about inspecting the meat for marbling, but you do want to make sure it has a bright red color, which indicates freshness.
As for sizes, a whole top sirloin roast can weigh about 8 to 9 pounds, which should be enough to feed 16 to 18 people if you're planning a dinner party. You can also buy a smaller portion of the roast, called a top sirloin petite roast, which includes the leanest part of the meat. Both options taste delicious with a pepper or crushed nut coating, but all you really need to do is roast the meat fat side up at a temperature of around 325 Fahrenheit.
A top sirloin petite roast should be ready in about one hour, while a full roast will take little longer. You can reverse sear the roast too, or cook it over some vegetables. Some simple additions like garlic, paprika, and fresh herbs can also make a big impact. Finally, make sure you let the meat come to room temperature before cooking and give it time to rest. You'll be a top sirloin convert in no time.