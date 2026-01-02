The Retro Wall Solution That Frees Up Cluttered Kitchen Drawers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Any time is a good time to declutter your kitchen. It can be so tough to keep kitchens neat and arranged to your liking with the sheer amount of stuff that continues to accumulate and fight for drawer, cabinet, and counter space. But there are game-changing hacks to open up precious kitchen space, and taking a couple of hours to work on one can refresh your cluttered drawers can change your relationship to your kitchen.

Arguably the easiest way to cut kitchen clutter in your drawers is to think vertically; Simply create space by identifying things it would make sense to hang. An especially easy, affordable, and stylish way to do this is with an old-school accordion rack. Accordion racks are traditionally used as coat racks, but @thedailymoll showed how genius it is to repurpose them on TikTok, where they placed a thrifted one on the side of their kitchen island and used it to hang pot holders.

You can find vintage accordion racks on re-sale sites and in thrift stores, but there are also options like the AMAPON Accordion Style Expandable Wall Wooden Coat Rack on Amazon. They're easy to hang anywhere, and best of all, they're undeniably charming. Accordion racks are a great way to cozy up your kitchen with country chic or cottage-core flair — but, if used to hang mugs, pots, or cooking tools, they'll also free up lots of kitchen drawer space.