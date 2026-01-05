The Staple Breakfast Dish That's Made Better With Pepperoni

Pepperoni is one of those ingredients that doesn't ask for much preparation. In an omelet, you just need to scatter the pieces over the egg when it's nearly done setting in the pan. Alternatively, you can top them over the omelet once it's taken off the heat. One extra step in the process, and your omelet is already so much better.

As you're sprucing up your breakfast with pepperoni, don't forget there are always accompanying ingredients that can elevate it to an even greater height. Without question, tying back to other pepperoni pizza staples such as tomato-based sauces, fresh oregano, and cheddar always works. That's how you get rich flavors and even richer texture wrapped up in a simple omelet. Perhaps also get inspired by other pizzas besides pepperoni, such as a margherita's penchant for basil and mozzarella, or a barbecue chicken pizza and its colorful arrays of veggies like red onions and bell peppers. Going even further out are kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, and spinach, à la Greek pizza.

Another route you can take is incorporating other sausages into the mix. It could be chorizo to get that tangy spice or andouille for layering in a smoky, spicy complexity. And then there's a less common version of omelet. Think baked omelet, loaded with pepperoni, cheese, mushrooms, and other pizza essentials. Hot from the oven, you can slice it into bite-sized squares to reach beyond the breakfast realm and inch closer to brunch and party appetizer territories.