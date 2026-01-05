The Staple Breakfast Dish That's Made Better With Pepperoni
In our collective minds, pepperoni has only ever been a pizza topping. For so long now, it's been infinitely tethered to molten cheese, blistered crust, and greasy fingers, so much so that we forget there are still many creative ways to use pepperoni beyond pizza. At times, it even shows up in dishes you least expect. At 7 in the morning, amidst the repetitive spin of cooking up yet another omelet, this American salami is the surprising twist that makes breakfast a whole lot better.
A simple omelet is many things: Reliable, quick, and filling, but rarely is it ever exciting. Yet, with just a few slices of pepperoni, it almost feels like you're eating a different dish entirely, something like pepperoni pizza disguised as a breakfast. That buttery and custardy base, once monotonous, is now dotted with pops of savory, smoky notes, a spicy undertone lingering in the aftertaste. This richness isn't as heavy and cloying as those cheeses you just sprinkled in, nor is it as forgettable as any other protein you normally use. It's just bold enough to add excitement to your omelet, carving out a flavor depth you don't typically expect with this dish.
Here's what you can do with a pepperoni omelet
Pepperoni is one of those ingredients that doesn't ask for much preparation. In an omelet, you just need to scatter the pieces over the egg when it's nearly done setting in the pan. Alternatively, you can top them over the omelet once it's taken off the heat. One extra step in the process, and your omelet is already so much better.
As you're sprucing up your breakfast with pepperoni, don't forget there are always accompanying ingredients that can elevate it to an even greater height. Without question, tying back to other pepperoni pizza staples such as tomato-based sauces, fresh oregano, and cheddar always works. That's how you get rich flavors and even richer texture wrapped up in a simple omelet. Perhaps also get inspired by other pizzas besides pepperoni, such as a margherita's penchant for basil and mozzarella, or a barbecue chicken pizza and its colorful arrays of veggies like red onions and bell peppers. Going even further out are kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, and spinach, à la Greek pizza.
Another route you can take is incorporating other sausages into the mix. It could be chorizo to get that tangy spice or andouille for layering in a smoky, spicy complexity. And then there's a less common version of omelet. Think baked omelet, loaded with pepperoni, cheese, mushrooms, and other pizza essentials. Hot from the oven, you can slice it into bite-sized squares to reach beyond the breakfast realm and inch closer to brunch and party appetizer territories.