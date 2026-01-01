Wild Turkey Revived This 156-Year Old Bourbon At An Affordable Cost

Our story begins in 1869, when W.F. Bond inherited his father's distillery and partnered with brother-in-law C.C. Lillard to create Bond & Lillard bourbon. For over a century, this whiskey thrived — even winning the Grand Prize at the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair — before Prohibition nearly erased it from history.

Like a lot of pre-Prohibition bourbon brands, B&L never really recovered its place on American liquor shelves... until, in 2017, Wild Turkey, now operating under Campari Group's sprawling spirits empire, decided to resurrect it. Basing the bourbon on the original 1904 judges' notes, they rebuilt the mash bill from scratch, down to the different percentages of the ingredients, then let it age for seven years. After undergoing charcoal filtration to strip away some of the harsher notes, the result is the Bond & Lillard "Batch 1," which, supposedly, should taste precisely like the century-old bourbon.

Even better news than that? At 100-proof and in a 375-milliliter bottle, you can currently get one for around $50. Vanilla-scented on the nose, while citrusy and spicy on the palate, if you're a fan of Wild Turkey, you'll definitely appreciate the oaky and peppery finish of this bourbon, too. Thanks to the charcoal filtration, the resulting juice banks quite heavily on the floral and fruity notes — a far cry from the stiff drinks that you typically get from Wild Turkey.