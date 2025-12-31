The Store-Bought Panera Bread Soup That's Lackluster In More Ways Than One

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

These days, the conveniences of modern life mean that brands like Panera offer soups and other foods ready-made at the grocery store, so you can have them on hand whenever a craving hits. But be warned, before you fill your fridge with these ready-to-eat soups, some of them might not be quite as good when heated at home as they are when you get them in the restaurant. Tasting Table's taste tester, Julia Duda, set out to rank nine of the store-bought Panera Bread soup offerings, and the chain's Creamy Chicken & Wild Rice Soup came out at the bottom of the list for a variety of reasons.

First and foremost, Panera's Creamy Chicken & Wild Rice Soup deeply lacked in flavor. The promised creamy texture was certainly present — but there wasn't much to back it up. The problems didn't end there either. While the chicken added some nice contrast, it was equally flavorless, and though they were able to locate some grains of the wild rice amidst the creamy base, they reported that the texture was much firmer than one hopes for in a soup. Yes, some bite is nice — mushy rice only belongs in a classic congee recipe – but too-firm grains floating in a silky soup is not a great combination.

Despite these profound negatives, however, our taste tester was clear in their assessment that they didn't necessarily dislike any of the store-boughht Panera soup offerings. Even the lowest ranked, Creamy Chicken & Wild Rice was passable — it's just not one they'd pick up again.