Your Favorite Italian Cheese Beats Eggs On Protein And Calcium

Eggs are pretty special when it comes to nutrition. In a single ready-to-use package, you have a convenient way to add protein and essential nutrients like vitamin B to a meal. But let's face it, eggs don't go with everything, and if you want some different options for upping your protein intake, you might be surprised to learn just how much you can get in Parmigiana Reggiano.

A one-ounce serving of Parmigiano Reggiano contains up to 10 grams of protein, compared to the 6.3 grams found in the average egg. The Italian cheese also knocks it out of the park when it comes to calcium, with 320 milligrams or 25% of your daily requirements in each ounce. Although eggs do contain calcium, it's found mainly in the shell, with the edible portion offering just 28 milligrams.

A serving size of Parmigiano Reggiano is smaller than an egg when it comes to weight, but a little goes a long way. Cheese is not always something we measure, but to give you an idea, an ounce of hard cheese is around the size of your thumb, or around one-third of a cup when grated. This probably more than you'd use as a topping for a pasta dish, but it's what you'd want to include per person in a cheese-forward recipe such as spaghetti carbonara or cacio e pepe.