If You Always Make Salmon The Same Way, This Unexpected Pairing Gets You Out Of The Rut

Make salmon long enough and you might inevitably get bored. It's the same routine on repeat, one dinner night after another. The same steps, the same seasonings, the same seared-skin and lemon butter end up on your plate. Over time, it can sand down excitement and render the dish repetitive, and that's the last thing salmon should ever be. This versatile protein can do so much more, and you can find one of its many possibilities in Tasting Table's hot honey and pomegranate-glazed salmon recipe.

Rather than sticking to the same old garlic butter or lemon ensemble, this recipe allows you to step out of your comfort zone, one new ingredient at a time. The dish stars pomegranate molasses, which is a staple in Middle Eastern cuisine. Recipe developer Michelle McGlinn pairs it with familiar staples like hot honey, garlic, orange juice, and olive oil. Swept onto the salmon before roasting with chickpeas and onions, the glaze is pure flavor magic.

A sweet-tart equilibrium settles over the salmon's mildness, coating it in a Middle Eastern flair that feels at once rich and light. The molasses and honey's sweet tone ground the whole dish, giving it caramelized depth and body. Caught in between are pomegranate's tart nuances and the orange juice's citrusy hints. They brighten up that soulful depth, layering in a multidimensional quality that makes you want to keep going back in for another bite.