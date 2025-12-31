If You Always Make Salmon The Same Way, This Unexpected Pairing Gets You Out Of The Rut
Make salmon long enough and you might inevitably get bored. It's the same routine on repeat, one dinner night after another. The same steps, the same seasonings, the same seared-skin and lemon butter end up on your plate. Over time, it can sand down excitement and render the dish repetitive, and that's the last thing salmon should ever be. This versatile protein can do so much more, and you can find one of its many possibilities in Tasting Table's hot honey and pomegranate-glazed salmon recipe.
Rather than sticking to the same old garlic butter or lemon ensemble, this recipe allows you to step out of your comfort zone, one new ingredient at a time. The dish stars pomegranate molasses, which is a staple in Middle Eastern cuisine. Recipe developer Michelle McGlinn pairs it with familiar staples like hot honey, garlic, orange juice, and olive oil. Swept onto the salmon before roasting with chickpeas and onions, the glaze is pure flavor magic.
A sweet-tart equilibrium settles over the salmon's mildness, coating it in a Middle Eastern flair that feels at once rich and light. The molasses and honey's sweet tone ground the whole dish, giving it caramelized depth and body. Caught in between are pomegranate's tart nuances and the orange juice's citrusy hints. They brighten up that soulful depth, layering in a multidimensional quality that makes you want to keep going back in for another bite.
A salmon recipe you can freely experiment with
This recipe pairs well with more than just roasted chickpeas. Swap them out for any of your favorite sheet pan vegetables or usual choices for salmon dishes. For a holiday meal, nothing makes more sense than winter harvests, whether they're vibrant fruits or earthy veggies. Just imagine pomegranate arils scattered over grapefruits and oranges, surrounding the flaky, tender salmon glistening with that sticky sweet glaze. Alternatively, carrots, beets, and Brussels sprouts bring a rustic and hearty taste, and you can even toss them in the same glaze before roasting. Now those are some combinations worthy of your baked salmon recipes for easy weeknight dinners repertoire.
Since the dish is inspired by Middle Eastern cuisine, you can also lean into it and serve it with couscous on the side. Another Middle Eastern element you can try is date, mixed straight into the pomegranate molasses to further intensify the sweetness. When spiciness is required, harissa and its fiery heat are what your glaze needs. With a few switch-ups, you can even reshape the dish each time you make it to suit the meal you have in mind. The very same ingredients can easily become a fresh salad, simply with a bed of leafy greens, and needless to say, the glaze makes a spectacular dressing. A type of grain, such as farro, white rice, or brown rice, or a flatbread, gives you a light, filling lunch in one go. During summer, make your BBQ memorable with this recipe as the glaze's sweet richness highlights the smoky grilled salmon.