Give Your Oatmeal The Hot Chocolate Treatment And Thank Us Later
When there is a chill in the air and snow starts drifting outside the window, nothing hits the spot quite like a steaming mug of hot chocolate. But honestly, there is no reason that this favorite treat needs to be confined to being a drink. Winter is long, and an extra dose of comfort during those cold, dark months is always something that we can get behind — which is why bringing a hot mug of cocoa together with a warming bowl of oatmeal might be the ideal way to start your day during the colder months of the year. Though once you try it, you might find that this clever way to use hot chocolate mix actually fits in spring, fall, and even summer just as well.
Like many oatmeal recipes, at its most basic, this one is quite simple. All you really need to do is cook your oats with your preferred liquid, ideally something on the creamy side. You certainly could use water, but just like with standard hot cocoa, it will be better if you use whole milk or a non-dairy milk alternative like oatmilk or almond milk. Once the oats are plump and soft, you can stir in your favorite brand of hot chocolate mix to taste. Add it a bit at a time, stirring to combine well, and tasting as you go. This will let you dial in just how much hot chocolate flavor you want to add, without things getting too sweet. Tossing a pinch of salt in the pot is also a good idea, both to balance the sweetness and to enhance the chocolate flavor.
Other ways to add hot chocolate to your morning oatmeal
There is more than one way to add hot chocolate to your oatmeal. For example, if you happen to find yourself with half a pot left over from the ultimate hot chocolate recipe you cooked up for a holiday party the night before, there's nothing preventing you from simmering oats in that until they are ready to eat. You may want to dilute the mix with a bit of extra milk, but we will leave the richness of the mix entirely in your hands.
For those summer months, or mornings that you want a deliciously sweet breakfast without too much work, you can make yourself a batch of hot chocolate overnight oats. This decadent chocolate overnight oats recipe gives you the framework, and you can use or discard as many of the extra elements as you like. While they will be cold in the morning, you can easily warm these overnight oats in the microwave for the full hot chocolate effect.
While we're talking about extra elements, we would be remiss not to explore all of the ways you can easily take your hot chocolate oatmeal to the next level. For extra richness, try stirring in a handful of chocolate chips. A sprinkling of mini marshmallows across the top of the bowl and a sprinkle of cinnamon, flaky salt, or just plain hot chocolate mix will add both visual intrigue and a variation in flavor from one bite to the next. However you choose to mash together these two warming favorites, it is sure to satisfy your wintry hunger.