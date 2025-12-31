Give Your Oatmeal The Hot Chocolate Treatment And Thank Us Later

When there is a chill in the air and snow starts drifting outside the window, nothing hits the spot quite like a steaming mug of hot chocolate. But honestly, there is no reason that this favorite treat needs to be confined to being a drink. Winter is long, and an extra dose of comfort during those cold, dark months is always something that we can get behind — which is why bringing a hot mug of cocoa together with a warming bowl of oatmeal might be the ideal way to start your day during the colder months of the year. Though once you try it, you might find that this clever way to use hot chocolate mix actually fits in spring, fall, and even summer just as well.

Like many oatmeal recipes, at its most basic, this one is quite simple. All you really need to do is cook your oats with your preferred liquid, ideally something on the creamy side. You certainly could use water, but just like with standard hot cocoa, it will be better if you use whole milk or a non-dairy milk alternative like oatmilk or almond milk. Once the oats are plump and soft, you can stir in your favorite brand of hot chocolate mix to taste. Add it a bit at a time, stirring to combine well, and tasting as you go. This will let you dial in just how much hot chocolate flavor you want to add, without things getting too sweet. Tossing a pinch of salt in the pot is also a good idea, both to balance the sweetness and to enhance the chocolate flavor.