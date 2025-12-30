You Only Need 2 Store-Bought Ingredients For A Bold Tex-Mex Mac And Cheese
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're looking to give your next batch of mac and cheese a Tex-Mex twist, all you need are two store-bought ingredients that you likely already have in your kitchen. Adding jarred salsa and shredded cheese will give your standard bowl a bold upgrade for not much of an added cost. On Amazon, a 16-ounce jar of Pace Chunky Salsa costs less than $3, while an 8-ounce bag of Kraft Shredded Cheddar Cheese is under $2.
This hack may require little effort, but it maximizes flavor. Simply cook your mac and cheese as you normally would, be it a decadent homemade recipe or a box of store-bought mac and cheese. Then, once it's ready, add a few heaping spoonfuls of your jarred salsa and top it with a heavy sprinkle of shredded cheese. It's that simple.
To bring out the tomatoes in your jarred salsa even more, you could add it to your pot or pan while your mac and cheese is still cooking. Introducing more heat to the tomatoes makes them not only sweeter but also less acidic, which will further enhance the mac and cheese. But you don't need much heat — about five minutes will do.
Ideal add-ins for your Tex-Mex mac and cheese
In addition to venturing into different salsas, from fire-roasted to salsa verde or even salsa con queso for an even cheesier dish, you should consider giving a variety of cheeses a try. Sargento Four Cheese Mexican Blend would, of course, be ideal for a Tex-Mex-themed mac and cheese but Kraft Colby and Monterey Jack would work equally as well. Cotija might be even better, especially if you add some corn for a street corn-inspired twist.
This dish also calls for some protein, whether it be some taco-seasoned ground beef, pulled pork, or grilled chicken. You could also try out some black beans or refried beans — and don't forget some spice. Chop up some jalapeños, some poblanos, or habaneros. Or, for a milder option, bell peppers will do. From there, a dollop of sour cream or guacamole would offer a fun touch, as would a sprinkle of cilantro. With that, you can enjoy your Tex-Mex mac and cheese in style.