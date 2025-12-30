You Only Need 2 Store-Bought Ingredients For A Bold Tex-Mex Mac And Cheese

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking to give your next batch of mac and cheese a Tex-Mex twist, all you need are two store-bought ingredients that you likely already have in your kitchen. Adding jarred salsa and shredded cheese will give your standard bowl a bold upgrade for not much of an added cost. On Amazon, a 16-ounce jar of Pace Chunky Salsa costs less than $3, while an 8-ounce bag of Kraft Shredded Cheddar Cheese is under $2.

This hack may require little effort, but it maximizes flavor. Simply cook your mac and cheese as you normally would, be it a decadent homemade recipe or a box of store-bought mac and cheese. Then, once it's ready, add a few heaping spoonfuls of your jarred salsa and top it with a heavy sprinkle of shredded cheese. It's that simple.

To bring out the tomatoes in your jarred salsa even more, you could add it to your pot or pan while your mac and cheese is still cooking. Introducing more heat to the tomatoes makes them not only sweeter but also less acidic, which will further enhance the mac and cheese. But you don't need much heat — about five minutes will do.