The Boxed Mix That Makes Crispy Baked Chicken 10x Better

Baked chicken doesn't have to be boring, and we've got plenty of recipes to prove it. While the oven's dry heat can crisp up the skin on your chicken, breading is a crispy, crunchy coating that bestows unbeatable texture and flavor. Breadcrumbs may be the go-to for breaded chicken, but Red Lobster's cheddar bay biscuit mix will make crispy baked chicken 10x better.

Arguably the best restaurant chain bread ever, Cheddar Bay Biscuits debuted at Red Lobster in the 90s to immediate and fanatic acclaim. Fast forward a few decades, and you can buy Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix in stores and online. Not only can you bake a batch of fluffy, cheesy, and aromatic biscuits at home, but you can also use leftover biscuits in countless other recipes, from croutons to stuffing. For a baked chicken recipe, you can use leftover fully cooked biscuits or, for an even easier process, the mix itself. The Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix comes with a seasoning packet with garlic and herbs, saving you the effort of seasoning a standard bag of breadcrumbs for more flavorful breading.

If you're using leftover baked biscuits, you can dry them out a bit in the oven before adding them to a bag to crush into breadcrumbs. Using the mix means you can skip this step and simply add the biscuit mix and seasoning packet to a large plastic bag or bowl for dredging. Then add your boneless or bone-in chicken to coat.