The Kitchen Tool You Should Avoid Putting In Your Dishwasher At All Costs

Dishwashers are a modern marvel, saving us so much time in our daily routines. But even the almighty dishwasher has its limits, and respecting those limits actually helps prolong its life and effectiveness. For all the kitchen tools you didn't realize actually can go into the dishwasher, there are several things that are hand-wash-only territory. One of the key items you should never put in your dishwasher is a grater. Not only can it damage your dishwasher long-term, but it's also got a unique design that many dishwashers may not be able to completely clean, potentially causing a safety risk.

Addressing that potential damage factor first, it can, in fact, be mutual. Graters are gonna' grate — the sharp scallops that so deftly shower cheese or garlic onto your dishes can also eat away at the coating of your dishwasher's racks. In turn, the hot temperatures and soapy detergents in the dishwasher can dull those scallops over time and cause rust. Then there's the issue of whether your dishwasher is up to the task of getting into the teeny, tiny crevices of a grater; some are, some aren't. It all has to do with the pressure and precision of the appliance's jet streams. If they're not strong enough, your grater could accumulate build-up from whatever you use it on, build-up you may not even notice for a while because it's so small. That can create a bacterial breeding ground and continue to pass that bacteria onto future items you grate.