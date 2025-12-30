Avoid This One Whole Foods Prepared Item At All Costs

Whole Foods isn't just one of the best grocery stores in the U.S., but it's also one of our favorite grocery chains for hot food. The sheer variety of prepared foods, both hot and cold, is enough to enjoy a different meal every day of the week. But, not all of Whole Food's prepared foods are worth buying. Tasting Table's taste tester sampled and ranked 20 of the most popular prepared foods from Whole Foods, and they found that the grocer's hand at the quintessential game-day favorite, Buffalo chicken wings, unfortunately missed the mark.

Whole Foods' Buffalo chicken wings failed the taste test miserably, and it all started with the sauce. Our taste tester found that the Buffalo sauce was sticky and thin, with a fake, low-quality flavor not worthy of even the cheapest wing joint — let alone a high-end grocery store. But the real crime was the gristly, fatty chicken meat and the thin film of skin that had absolutely not crisp whatsoever. Moreover, while these wings are in the hot food bar section, they were lukewarm at best. You're better off air frying wings at home and dousing them in one of the many store-bought Buffalo sauces.