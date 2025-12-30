This Is Florida's Hands Down Best Fried Chicken Sandwich

The state of Florida is known for a great deal of things — most of them wildly outlandish, but others surprisingly true. Any good foodie knows that if you're visiting the Sunshine State, you've got to try some of Florida's fresh seafood, but turns out that Floridians know a thing or two about fried chicken, too. On a recent quest to discover the 50 absolute best chicken sandwiches from 50 states, we determined that M's Fried Yardbird at Red Rooster Overtown puts Miami on the map as a must-stop destination for fried chicken sandwiches.

M's Fried Yardbird sandwich is comprised of fried chicken that's served with hot honey, tangy collard greens, pickles, and sweet potato on a thick brioche bun — a spicy-sweet flavor profile that's not far off from our hot honey chicken biscuit sandwich recipe. This chicken sandwich runs at about $33, but reviews on Yelp often say it is "flavorful, moist, and [has] delightfully crispy skin." Another Yelp review called the sandwich "probably the best fried chicken [they've] ever had in [their] life," while someone else agreed that the chicken was "perfectly fried, moist and crispy." While one review on OpenTable said that the "chicken was bland with a perfect crisp, with honey to cover up the non-seasoned meat," another customer on the thread disagreed, saying "the Fried Yardbird was the BEST [they've] ever had."