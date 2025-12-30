The Common Storage Mistake Too Many People Make With Frozen Veggies

Keeping frozen vegetables on hand makes it easy to add a bit of nutrition to your meal, and it's a must for anyone guilty of letting fresh produce linger too long in the fridge. But while the freezer is the best place for long term storage, it's a mistake to think it will keep your vegetables fresh indefinitely.

In theory, food that has been preserved at below freezing temperatures will be safe to eat for years, but this doesn't mean you will want to. For optimal texture and taste, most vegetables keep for about one year, but some only last as little as three months. Starchy vegetables such as carrots or broccoli freeze particularly well, but those with higher moisture content (such as tomatoes or peppers) will have a shorter freezer life.

Over time, the freezing process draws moisture out of food, leading to ice crystals on the surface, which we identify as freezer burn. It's not so much the ice that is the issue, but the loss of moisture on the inside that irreparably changes the food's texture. Temperature fluctuations in the freezer can also cause these ice crystals to evaporate, leaving the surface of the food exposed to oxygen, speeding up the rate of deterioration.

Freezer burned food won't make you sick, but it can create dry leathery patches on the outside, a woody texture inside, and musty flavors. These dry textures can't be rectified even with cooking and rehydration, so vegetables that have reached this point are best thrown away.